37 Years Ago, a Shocking Horror Sequel Debuted Two Days Before Christmas (And It’s the Best in the Series)

A wide array of movies tend to find themselves released right around Christmas. Even today, when theaters are struggling, Christmas is as sure a thing as there is. People will absolutely be going to the theater, so there better be something new. And there always is. In fact, it’s typical for multiple movies to open on the 25th, and another one or two released within the few days prior to that. It’s when blockbusters hit the big screen, or modestly budgeted comedies (e.g. this year’s Anaconda), or big-budget movies that the studios are afraid will flop, so might as well get it out on a day where it can recoup at least some of its budget (think 47 Ronin).

But there are limits. There are some movies out there that seem like a flat-out odd choice to release around the holidays. For instance, Hellbound: Hellraiser II.

Hellbound on the Big Screen & What Makes the Second Hellraiser a Winner?

There have been 11 total Hellraiser movies, and only four of them went to the big screen. Then, movies five through 10 all went direct-to-video and, most recently, the reboot was a Hulu original. It’s an inherently niche IP, so that’s not but so surprising. It never performed like a Friday the 13th or a Halloween.

Even still, the first film made $14.5 million in 1987, which was enough to get it a sequel. And, when it hit theaters on December 23rd the following year, it ended up with just over $12 million. About a quarter of that was made over the course of its first four days. And, while that was less than the first film opened to, it’s hard to call it a failure of a debut.

New World Pictures’ goal was indeed to have it serve as counterprogramming. Not to mention, releasing it just 15 months after film one allowed it to capitalize on its success. It worked well enough, and it was certainly far different from the other major movies that were eating up December business: Rain Man, Twins, The Naked Gun!, and the one-two combo of Beaches and Working Girl (both of which opened the same day). And that’s not all, as December also saw the releases of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Tequila Sunrise.

In other words, Hellbound had some especially steep competition. Was it wise to make it a Christmas release? It made four times its estimated $3 million budget, so all’s well that ends well. This is especially true considering Hellraiser II has accrued just a rabid a cult following as the original film. It’s easy to see how that came to be, as the first sequel was really the only one to capture the uniquely grim creative direction of the first movie.

Speaking of that first movie, Hellraiser was definitely a case where the first time out the gate was the best time. But Hellbound nips at its heels. It’s almost as if they’re really one three-hour movie split into two parts.

There is much that works about Hellbound. Christopher Young’s score is still great, and his additions to capture the spirit of this film’s rendition of Hell is haunting. Speaking of this film’s Hell, it’s hard to imagine the underworld conveyed in such an interesting way. Instead of a lake of fire, residents are instead trapped in what amounts to a litany of barren, echoing hallways occasionally branching off into rooms of temptation in which you can take no part. It’s very memorable.

And, while Julia Cotton’s dispatching of unsuspecting men to resurrect dear uncle Frank is still the best main plot of the franchise, Hellbound‘s resurrection of Julia gives her (and performer Clare Higgins) plenty to work with. She’s fully in devious, scheming villain mode, be it the moment where she tricks and murders Dr. Kyle MacRae (Aliens‘ William Hope) or her long con to sacrifice Dr. Phillip Channard.

In Dr. Channard we get a second villain who is nearly as compelling as Julia. He wants to know a world he’s never witnessed, yet he’s unprepared for the consequences of such an exploration. Then, when those consequences occur, he’s terrified…only to then embrace them with the perfectly delivered line “And to think I hesitated.” Like with the first film, Hellbound is keen on crafting deep villains. We even get to see a bit more of the Cenobites this time around, and they too are given something of an arc.

But that doesn’t mean Kirsty Cotton is left by the wayside. In fact, she gets a stronger plot in Hellbound than she did the first time. Specifically, she wants to venture into Hell to rescue her father. She remains noble and compassionate in a world filled with pain and selfishness. Not to mention, we also get to see her take on a maternal dynamic with young Tiffany, which allows the wonderful Ashley Laurence to imbue her character with a further layer of maturity.

Hellbound: Hellraiser II was a perfect follow-up to the events of the first movie, and it’s just unfortunate the franchise never again captured the first two films’ level of quality or their spirit. But, as good as the movie remains that, if there’s a franchise that does not bring to mind snowmen and candy canes, it has got to be Hellraiser.

