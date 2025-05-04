This 1988 Horror Sequel Is Still the Best in the Franchise (And You Can Watch It for Free)

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser is an undisputed classic, an adaptation that captures the spirit of the novella on which it is based and then deftly establishes itself as its own entity. The flick pushes boundaries, boldly introducing fetish culture and the unapologetic display of sadomasochism into a mainstream theatrical release. It’s no wonder the film is still widely beloved by the masses. For a lot of fans, however, the second series installment, Hellbound: Hellraiser II, eclipses even the beloved first film in the franchise. This sophomore outing resonated with many because it hits the ground running, functioning as a fast-paced sequel that delivers more face-time with the Hell Priest (Pinhead) and the Cenobites. Oh, and did we mention that this standout franchise entry is also available to stream for free on Tubi at present?

Hellbound: Hellraiser II catches up with Hellraiser final girl Kirsty (Ashley Laurence) mere moments after the chilling conclusion to 1987’s Hellraiser. The protagonist lands at a psychiatric facility where under different circumstances she might have had the chance to catch up on some much-needed R&R. Instead, she winds up under the care of Lament Configuration enthusiast Doctor Channard (Kenneth Cranham). Channard’s fixation leads to yet another harrowing showdown with Pinhead and company. The misadventures ultimately culminate in a fever dream of a denouement that unfolds in a gorgeously rendered labyrinthine hellscape.

How Hellbound: Hellraiser II Edges Out Its Predecessor

Hellraiser is slightly more acclaimed than its 1988 sequel, but Hellbound: Hellraiser II is a fan-favorite franchise installment for good reason. The original effort does a glorious job of setting the stakes and establishing the characters. It’s like a dark fairytale that would make even the Brothers Grimm blush with its boundary-pushing narrative. With that said, the original is fairly well recognized as more of a slow burn. The wait is well worth it, especially because Barker is a master at tension-building. However, the second flick has no such obligations and is free to get down to business without delay. From the jump, the narrative unfolds at a breakneck pace, never slowing down for even a moment.

Many horror enthusiasts also connect with the way this return visit to the Hellraiser universe expands on the mythology. We get to see more of Pinhead and his minions, as well as take a tour of a rendering of Hell that eschews hellfire and brimstone visuals in favor of something far less expected. The landscape is almost appealing, which is a bold move that pays dividends by defying convention.

The sequel also ups the ante with grotesque body horror that somehow manages to be even more repulsive than the visceral effects of its predecessor. We’re subjected to close-up shots of skinless characters, the gratuitous display of maggots, and, of course, flesh suits. To be fair, that’s really just scratching the surface.

Some of the Film’s Perceived Flaws Have a Positive Impact on the Narrative

Some detractors contend that this sequel gets a little messy from a narrative perspective, abandoning the more grounded approach of its predecessor. That’s fair, there is a lot going on. However, supporters of this beloved cult classic are quick to point out that the more dynamic storyline actually helps to improve the pacing.

Many franchise fans credit the sometimes-outlandish narrative as the reason there is never a dull moment in this follow-up effort. It’s hard for us to argue with that, seeing as we’re treated to a civil war of sorts that sees the tentacled Channard butting heads with the established residents of the underworld. The narrative for this second franchise installment is certainly ambitious at times, but we sure wouldn’t ever call it boring.

While it may not be quite as critically lauded as its predecessor, Hellbound: Hellraiser II narrowly edges out the original for many fans. The pacing, set design, and undeniably grotesque effects work go a long way toward making this sequel a bona fide cult classic that stands as the best film in the franchise for many. If you are interested in revisiting Hellbound: Hellraiser II to decide which installment you consider your personal favorite, head over to Tubi to see what you think.

The next planned series installment is a sequel to David Bruckner’s 2022 Hulu reboot, however, there’s no word on a release date just yet.

If you’ve already made up your mind where you fall on the great Hellraiser debate, head to the comments section below and let us know!