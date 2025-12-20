39 Years Ago, The Most Underrated Musical Movie Ever Was Released (And the Real Ending Was Hidden for Decades)

Premiering on December 19, 1986, Little Shop of Horrors arrived as a strange and ambitious Hollywood anomaly, mixing horror, comedy, and musical numbers. Directed by Frank Oz, the film adapted the Off-Broadway hit by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, which in its turn is an adaptation of a 1960 movie. Oz’s version transformed a gritty black comedy about a man-eating plant into a visual spectacle that made the best of cinematic language. While the movie was a modest success upon release, it has since solidified its reputation as a cult classic. Thanks to its groundbreaking practical effects, sharp satirical wit, and flawless songcraft, Little Shop of Horrors stands as one of the most technically proficient musical films ever made. However, the version of Little Shop of Horrors that audiences watched for a generation was fundamentally broken by a last-minute panic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Director Oz originally filmed a faithful adaptation of the stage musical’s finale, a grim conclusion where the villains win. During a test screening in San Jose, this bold artistic choice backfired spectacularly. Audiences who had fallen in love with the protagonists turned on the film the moment the tone shifted to tragedy. The reaction was so venomous that the studio feared a total box office bomb. Consequently, the original 23-minute climax was cut, and a new “happy ending” was hastily shot to appease the public. It would take 26 years for the original footage to be restored and released as the Director’s Cut in 2012, finally revealing the true face of the story.

Little Shop of Horrors‘ Secret Ending Only Makes the Movie Better

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The theatrical ending of Little Shop of Horrors functions as a standard Hollywood rescue fantasy. In this sanitized version, Seymour Krelborn (Rick Moranis) successfully electrocutes the mutant plant (voiced by Levi Stubbs), saves his love interest Audrey (Ellen Greene), and the two run off to a generic life in the suburbs. While this conclusion offers immediate satisfaction, it undermines the central themes of the story. The narrative is constructed as a Faustian bargain where a man sells his soul for fame and fortune; after all, Seymour feeds human beings to a monster to improve his social standing. Yet, in the theatrical cut, he faces zero consequences for these crimes. On the contrary, he commits murder and is rewarded with a white picket fence. This sudden tonal shift turns a biting satire about capitalist greed into a harmless comedy, stripping the film of its narrative weight.

The Director’s Cut corrects this error by following the logic of the story to its inevitable conclusion. In the restored ending, Seymour’s rescue attempt fails. The plant devours Audrey and eventually eats Seymour as well, which transforms the film into a cautionary tale where the protagonist pays the ultimate price for his ambition. Furthermore, the original ending features a massive technical achievement that was tragically left on the cutting room floor. After killing the heroes, the plants are shown reproducing and taking over the world in a Godzilla-style rampage. These sequences utilize massive miniatures and sophisticated puppetry to depict the plants destroying New York City. Restoring this footage not only honors the original vision of Frank Oz and Howard Ashman but also showcases some of the finest practical effects work of the 1980s.

Which version of the ending of Little Shop of Horrors do you think serves the story better? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!