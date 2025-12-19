Steve Rogers is Officially Returning in Avengers: Doomsday – & He’s a Dad

The first Avengers: Doomsday trailer officially confirms that Steve Rogers is returning. The original Captain America, Steve rode into the sunset after Avengers: Endgame – or, rather, launched back in time to get the happily ever after he always deserved. Steve settled down in the past, getting to live a life of married bliss with his beloved Peggy Carter. The man who’d given up everything to be a hero finally received the life he’d always longed for, the ultimate reward.

Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings include an official teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, confirming that Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers is back. The trailer is set on a farm, and it opens with Steve riding a motorcycle up to his home with a version of the Avengers tune playing in the background. Steve heads inside, briefly pausing to examine his old Captain America costume, before picking up a newborn baby and looking at them proudly. As previously reported, the trailer then ends with a countdown that’s heading towards Doomsday‘s release date.

The Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Sets Up Some Major Captain America Twists

There have been reports of Steve Rogers’ MCU return in Doomsday for quite some time, and this teaser leaked a few days ago, although many were unsure whether it was genuine. Now it’s official – and the teaser has massive implications. Captain America has had children in the comics before now (granted, sometimes via alternate timelines), and it’s entirely possible this teaser is setting one of them up to make their MCU debut. At the very least, it’s curious that Steve will ultimately pass the shield on to Sam Wilson, rather than allow his legacy to continue through his own child(ren).

It seems Steve Rogers’ idyllic life was always destined to be interrupted, and he won’t get the happily ever after he longed for after all. Indeed, it’s striking that a new father gets out his old superhero costume and considers it, as though he’s planning to suit up again. It’s quite possible fatherhood has given Steve a new lease of life, and he’s decided he wants to fight for his child(ren)’s future. The stakes are surely higher than he realizes, though, given Doomsday is coming – along with the likely end of the entire multiverse.

Fatherhood increasingly seems to be one of the main themes in Doomsday. Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ post-credits scene teased that Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom is interested in Franklin Richards, the son of Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, whose sheer cosmic potential was central to that movie. Thor: Love and Thunder likewise set the Thunder God up as a new father, given he’s adopted a girl named Love as his own. Now Steve Rogers, too, has a child to fight for. It’s not hard to see the parallels building up, pointing to a very interesting direction indeed for Doomsday.

