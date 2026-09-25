7 Marvel Comics Characters Who Are Better Than Their MCU Counterparts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has adapted a lot of characters from Marvel Comics to the big and small screen, and while some are perfect representations, others fall way short of their comic book counterparts. In the movies, there have been perfect adaptations, from Chris Evans’ portrayal of Captain America and Chris Hemsworth’s portrayal of Thor to the late Chadwick Boseman’s performance as Black Panther. There have even been cases where the characters look exactly like comic book fans wanted, but their personalities and character actions betrayed everything about the character comic fans had grown to love. Some have even been so different that the changes destroyed their reputations entirely.

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From Marvel’s biggest television failure to one of its most important heroes and two characters who were nothing like their comic book counterparts at all, the worst-adapted MCU heroes and villains would have been better off never appearing in a movie or TV show at all. These seven characters are proof that sometimes passing on a classic character is better than trying to make them fit into a movie.

7) The Inhumans

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The Inhumans was the one show that Marvel released that was a complete failure. While Secret Invasion was also a hugely disappointing release, it was The Inhumans that remains the most well-known failure since it aired on ABC after premiering its first episodes in theaters on IMAX screens. After this, the show ended up receiving terrible critical reviews and extremely poor television ratings, with the finale only bringing in 1.95 million viewers. The bad ratings and poor reviews were all because Marvel failed to bring The Inhumans to the small screen in any proper adaptation of the comic book characters.

It also didn’t help that Marvel faced backlash for pushing The Inhumans over the X-Men in comics thanks to the conflict between Disney and Fox at that time. The series had a great lead, with Anson Mount solid as Black Bolt and Iwan Rheon solid as the villain, Maximus. However, The Inhumans was a tough sell to begin with because it focused on a Royal Family who ruled over a kingdom that forced those without powers to work in terrible menial jobs to keep Attilan running properly. The Royal Family were the heroes here. Black Panther showed how to do a monarchy well, but The Inhumans never presented a likable hero story, and there was little here for the audience to latch onto.

6) MODOK

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There has been a wonderful adaptation of MODOK, and that came on Hulu in a stop-motion animated series by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. The character is absolutely nothing like he is in Marvel Comics, but the series is so funny and quirky that it worked anyway. It is wonderful. It is also not part of the MCU, and MODOK did show up in the MCU in a terrible adaptation, although once again, the portrayal was still supposed to be funny.

Corey Stoll already had a terrible adaptation before this when he played Yellowjacket in Ant-Man. Stoll was great as Darren Cross, the villain of that movie, but his becoming Yellowjacket was disappointing. That, however, was masterful compared to his return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Cross ended up in the Quantum Realm, and his body was placed in the MODOK armor to keep him alive. He was funny, but this was a terrible adaptation of MODOK, and it was one of many reasons critics and fans slammed that MCU release.

5) Hulk

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There have been three versions of the Hulk who appeared in movies in the 21st century. Eric Bana’s version was an interesting version that attempted to bring comic book sensibilities to the big screen. Edward Norton was Hulk in the character’s MCU debut, and while the movie was action-packed, it didn’t really set the world on fire. Marvel chose not to return with Norton and replaced him with Mark Ruffalo, and he has brought some fun to the role, with some highs and lows.

Hulk raging out in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Spider-Man: Brand New Day was great, and his performance in Thor: Ragnarok was also a lot of fun. However, Hulk has never really carried over to what Marvel Comics fans love so much about the character. The Savage Hulk is still the best version of the character in comics, and outside of the two small moments in the Avengers and Spider-Man fights, he has never had a chance to really break loose. There is hope this could still happen with a “World War Hulk” adaptation, but it hasn’t happened yet.

4) Gorr

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There are several disappointing villains in the MCU, with names like Malekith topping the list. However, the biggest disappointment was when Marvel hired Christian Bale to play Gorr the God Butcher and then put him in a movie where he wasn’t able to be anywhere near as deadly as he was in the comics. In the comics, Gorr slaughtered gods, and he pushed Thor to the limit, where it took various Thors from across time to finally stop him.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, it was hinted that Gorr had killed gods, and there was at least one great scene in the movie that was pulled straight from the comics, with Sif standing beside a giant dead God. However, what went wrong with the movie was that director Taika Waititi took his comedy a little too far in this story, and it neutered the danger that Gorr should have brought to the film. Gorr abducted children from New Asgard, and the viewers should have feared for them, but it never brought the danger levels it could have because Waititi chose not to show Gorr’s reign of terror and replaced it with too many comedy moments.

3) Adam Warlock

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Adam Warlock is one of Marvel Comics’ most powerful characters. In the comic book version of the “Infinity Gauntlet” storyline, it was Adam Warlock who was the only one who could actually stop Thanos and take the Gauntlet for himself. Warlock was also so incredibly powerful that when the Gauntlet affected him and created a deadly split personality, he was almost deadlier than Thanos was before him. Of all the cosmic heroes, no one reaches the level of Adam Warlock, who is even a step above the Silver Surfer.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn introduced Adam Warlock into the MCU, and it was not Adam Warlock in any sense of the word. Played by Will Poulter, this version of Adam was born out of the cocoon and sent by the Sovereign to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy for stealing from High Priestess Ayesha. He had the mind of a child, but slowly became a hero as the movie wore on. It was clear Gunn knows how important Adam Warlock is in Marvel Comics and wanted to bring him into the MCU’s cosmic landscape. However, this was a terrible version of a great hero, and it was a disappointment to fans of the character.

2) Quicksilver

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There have been two versions of Quicksilver in movies, and neither of them is anything like the character from the comics. However, one of the two characters was at least entertaining and a fresh look at an old antihero. The X-Men movies had Evan Peters as Quicksilver, and he was a ton of fun, especially the way the movies showed him moving with superspeed. This character had nothing in common with Pietro from the comics other than his powers, but he was still a great character on his own.

However, the MCU version was one of the most wasted attempts at a character when it comes to any hero introduced in the movies. Honestly, Quicksilver seemed to only exist to kill so Wanda Maximoff would suffer more loss. His sacrifice in Sokovia meant absolutely nothing because his character development was less than zero. Wanda clearly meant more than her brother, and when he died, most viewers just shrugged their shoulders and moved on, making Quicksilver one of the most meaningless characters in MCU history.

1) Taskmaster

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There were a lot of complaints about how Taskmaster died early in Thunderbolts*, but honestly, the character had almost no reason to exist. It was easy to see why the Black Widow movie changed the character. It wanted to create a female villain who was bred in the Red Room to face Black Widow and Yelena Belova. The story of Taskmaster being a little girl who was disfigured because of Black Widow and who was then turned into a weapon by her own father was tragic. It was a good story.

It wasn’t Taskmaster. The movie would have been better off using a different name and just creating an original character for the villain rather than using the name of a cult-favorite Marvel Comics villain. Taskmaster in the comics has a huge fan following, as Tony Masters has proven over the years to be funny, sarcastic, skilled, and deadly, and he often steals the show in any comic book appearance he makes. Replacing that great character with a silent killer who only shares his powers was disappointing, and the worst character adapted into any MCU movie.

Which MCU character do you think was the worst adaptation compared to the comics? Did I not include someone you hated? Let us know in the comments below.