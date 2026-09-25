Harry Potter Star Breaks Silence on Reprising Movie Character for HBO’s Reboot

Ostensibly, the reason for adapting the Harry Potter books into a TV series, after it was already a very successful and faithful movie series, is that it can be a more comprehensive take. With more time to work with, the scripts can include every single minor plot detail the movies had to condense. In actuality, since the Fantastic Beasts spinoffs started to flounder at the box office, Warner Bros. just seems to be returning to what has provably worked for the IP in the past. They’d probably also like to do a film adaptation of The Cursed Child play with the original three core actors grown up, but at least two of the three — Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson — aren’t on great terms with author J.K. Rowling.

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With the recently released trailer, fans and pundits have commented that the new Harry Potter, frankly, looks a lot like the old Harry Potter. Rowling’s books were pretty clear about what everything was meant to look like, and the author has had a lot of control over every adaptation. The Sorting Hat may have a slightly different brim, and Snape is Black now, but on the whole, it’s a similar aesthetic. Making it even more similar is the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick — so far, the sole returning actor in the same role. Davis also played Griphook the goblin, but is not confirmed for that role.

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.

The UK’s Somerset County Gazette has comments from Davis on his Hogwarts comeback. The actor has called Flitwick “one of my favorite characters to play in my career” and says bringing him back is “a huge honor.” The actor also revealed his inspiration for the character, saying, “I actually based him a lot on some of my teachers. He’s the kind of teacher you could say you’d forgotten your homework and they wouldn’t mind, they’d say, ‘OK, don’t do it again, but don’t worry about it for now’.” He did not address any of the political controversies surrounding Rowling, simply calling her work “fantastic stories” and comparing the franchise to Star Wars, his other big career highlight. Davis played Wicket in Return of the Jedi and the Ewok TV movies, and since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, has had a cameo in every feature since.

Flitwick in the movies had an interesting, unexplained arc. In the original Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, perhaps to differentiate his look from Griphook, Davis is buried under latex as an old-man Flitwick with white hair and a beard. He’s closer to a stereotypical wizard in that first appearance, but in subsequent films, he wears a more conventional suit, has black locks and a styled mustache, and just looks like Davis with slicked, parted hair. Nothing that happens in the movies themselves explains this change; the series should be more consistent given that it’s working with the man who knows the role best. In the Gazette story, Davis say he can’t say anything about the series because it’s top secret; presumably, though, anybody looking for spoilers can simply re-read the books, if greater fealty is in fact the point.