Avengers: Doomsday Trailers Release Schedule, How To Watch & Which Characters Will Be in Them?

Avengers: Doomsday‘s first trailer has arrived, just perhaps not how everyone expected. Marvel Studios is taking an unusual approach to kickstarting this marketing campaign: the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser confirms Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers, but is currently only playing before showings of Avatar: Fire & Ash. Of course, that didn’t stop it leaking online ahead of its theatrical release, but that also seems to be part of the plan, generating extra discussion about the footage and hype for what it reveals.

Even in the first short teaser alone, there’s plenty to unpack. Why does it say Steve Rogers will return, not Captain America? Who is his kid? And just what, exactly, is the reason he’s having to rejoin the fight? But Marvel isn’t stopping there, as it reportedly has plans for a total of four Doomsday trailers to play in front of Avatar 3, and while any fans of Peep Show will say that sounds insane, it just might work. Here’s what to know about Marvel’s rollout and who else we might see.

When The Avengers: Doomsday Trailers Are Expected To Release

The Avengers: Doomsday trailer’s release was tied to the debut of Avatar: Fire & Ash, so officially it arrived on December 18th, 2026. From there, it’s expected we’ll get one trailer per week, each one focused on a different aspect of the movie. This would mean the dates will be:

Trailer #2: December 25th

Trailer #3: January 1st

Trailer #4: January 8th

Will The Avengers: Doomsday Trailers Release Online?

The marketing strategy behind the Doomsday teasers isn’t just geared towards building hype for that movie, but also selling tickets for Avatar: Fire & Ash. Both are ultimately Disney releases, so it’s essentially one brand helping the other out, but this does beg the question of if and when they will be released online.

Right now, it seems as though the Steve Rogers teaser will remain theatrical only, but of course that could always change, especially after so many leaks already anyway. That’s expected to be the case for the second and third trailers, but things could change with, or after, the fourth. It’s likely this is all building to a full, official trailer drop, so if that’s the case, we could get something online around the middle of January.

Which Characters Will Be In The Remaining Doomsday Trailers After Steve Rogers?

Before it released, rumors had swirled that Steve Rogers would be the focus of the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser, and turned out to be absolutely correct. So what about the others? Here’s what the reports say:

Trailer #2 Is Thor: Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder is expected to take center stage in the teaser that will begin showing from Christmas Day. There are already some leaks out there which suggest a different take on the character to the one from Taika Waititi’s movies, who will be much less comedic in tone. This makes sense for a couple of reasons: like with Steve Rogers, it keeps the focus on the biggest Infinity Saga heroes, as part of the MCU’s efforts to win back fans who’ve been disappointed (or missing entirely) post-Avengers: Endgame.

Trailer #3 Is Doctor Doom: Following Steve and Thor, we should be finally getting our best look yet at Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU. Given he’s the titular character, and Downey is the lead actor, then this makes sense. Again, there’s a nostalgia play here with the returning actor, but it will also likely set up exactly what Doom wants and what his plan is, and quite possibly try to establish him as the hero of his own story.

What About Trailer #4? The report, which comes from Feature First, finally claims that the last trailer will be a more general tease of the movie, bringing together multiple different characters rather than being one specific hero (or villain). However, again, it’s possible this isn’t correct and there could be another hero or heroes who get their own teaser. If it is a more general teaser, though, that could be the one that finally makes its way online as well.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18th, 2026.

