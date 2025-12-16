All of Steve Rogers’ Kids in the Marvel Universe, Ranked By How Likely They Are to Appear in Avengers: Doomsday

The events of Avengers: Infinity War shock Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to their core. Some of them, including Thor, throw a pity party and drown their sorrows in alcohol and other vices. Despite once being a big partier, Tony Stark doesn’t return to his old ways, opting to embrace the family he has left. Tony and Pepper Potts settle down and have a child, Morgan Stark, who enjoys having her parents around all the time. Unfortunately, things change when the Avengers realize they have an oppurtunity to set things right. Tony leaves with his friends and tragically loses his life during the Battle of Earth.

Knowing that Tony would’ve wanted him to be happy, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, decides to retire and live a life with Peggy Carter in one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s alternate realities. All seems to go well for him, given that he shows up as an old man to give Sam Wilson the shield. However, the rumored teaser for Avengers: Doomsday is changing the narrative a bit, revealing that Cap has one final battle in him. And he apparently won’t just be fighting for his allies and the multiverse, but also for his child back home. Here are all of Steve’s kids in the Marvel Universe, ranked by their likelihood of appearing in Doomsday.

6) Red Skull

The MCU borrows a lot of elements from the Ultimate Universe, but the way it handles Steve’s son probably isn’t one of them. After coming out of the ice in modern day, Steve learns that his girlfriend had a son that the government tried to turn into the next super soldier. The plan failed, with the child murdering many people and becoming the Red Skull. The Avengers face off against the villain, who dies during the conflict. While the MCU never shies away from a tragic story, the franchise has done its own take on the Cap and Red Skull rivalry.

5) Sarah Rogers

Just like the Marvel Studios show What If…?, the comic book series of the same name offers the chance to tell exciting stories that wouldn’t work in any of the main realities. For example, in one issue, Rogue and Cap have a daughter named Sarah Rogers, who chooses the superhero name “Crusader.” She takes after her parents and stands up against evil, including Doctor Doom’s son, Vincent von Doom. As cool as it would be to get some Rogue action in the MCU, Sarah probably doesn’t fit what the MCU is looking to do in Doomsday.

4) Ellie Rogers

Before knowing that being with Peggy again is an option, Steve has a fling with her niece, Sharon Carter. It doesn’t work out for several reasons, but the comic version of Steve doesn’t give up so easily. The Hail Hydra comic, as a tie-in to the 2015 Secret Wars event, introduces Ellie Rogers, a member of the resistance who fights back against the titular organization. She teams up with Nomad, Armin Zola’s “son,” to make the world a better place. Ellie clearly has Steve’s passion for justice, but she’s not the best fit for the MCU.

3) Steven Rogers Jr./Nickie Rogers

“What If Sharon Carter Had Not Died” envisions a world where Cap and Sharon get to be together for the long haul and have two children, Steven Rogers Jr and Nickie Rogers, named after Nick Fury. As the Avenger gets up there in age, his family asks him to slow down, but he can’t stop fighting the good fight, especially when the Red Skull shows back up on the scene. Steven and Nickie don’t get much in the way of character development. However, the disconnect they have with their father is something the MCU can take inspiration from.

2) James Rogers

The comics aren’t the only place that Steve has children. In the animated film Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow, Cap and Black Widow have James Rogers. Sadly, James’ parents don’t get to watch him grow up because Ultron kills them. That doesn’t keep him down, though, as he teams up with other heroic children and saves the world. Since the MCU already has a few kids running around that could become Avengers, James wouldn’t feel out of place in Doomsday.

1) Sharon Rogers

The only child that Peggy and Steve have is Sharon Rogers, who feels like a perfect fit for Doomsday. Her parents protect the world for decades, until it’s time for them to retire. With a void in need of filling, Sharon becomes the new Captain America in the video game Marvel Future Fight, using her skills to take on all kinds of threats. The MCU could use someone like Sharon, and it doesn’t hurt her case that she has a fantastic costume and better weapons than her dad.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

