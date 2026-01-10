Back to the Future’s Marty McFly Actor Change Secretly Led to Another Major Recasting

Even the most casual of Back to the Future fans know that Mask‘s Eric Stoltz shot some scenes for the original film but was ultimately deemed not quite the right fit for the material. Furthermore, and this one’s a little more obvious, they also know that Jennifer Parker was recast for the Back to the Future sequels. In the first film she was played by Claudia Wells and, in Back to the Future Part II and (very briefly in) Back to the Future Part III, she was played by Elisabeth Shue. The reason for this was Well’s desire to take care of her mother, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

So, she left by her own volition, but before her there was another actress in the role of Parker who was removed from the role in a way that wasn’t on her own terms. In fact, the original actress was someone who would go on to be extremely well known for her role in a not-so-little-known sitcom called The Office.

Why Was Melora Hardin Let Go from the Original Back to the Future?

To answer the question posed in the header simply: Height. She was let go because of her height. See, Eric Stoltz was around 6’1″ in 1985 whereas Michael J. Fox was a little shorter than five and a half feet tall. Melora Hardin was 5’7″, or about 3″ taller than Fox.

The Family Ties and Stuart Little star touched upon Hardin’s excision from the cast list in his memoir, Future Boy. Fox wrote that he grew up hearing short jokes but, as the main star of Back to the Future, he was the one who had to stay which meant, in the eyes of those behind the film, Hardin had to go. In his words, “I regret that this prejudice inadvertently affected another cast member in Back to the Future – Melora Hardin…Initially, Bob Zemeckis thought perhaps the audience could look past our height difference, but when he quickly surveyed the female members of the crew, they assured him that the tall pretty girl in high school rarely picks the cute short guy.”

Early in 2025, Hardin touched upon the subject and how much it hurt when she sat down on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, saying that everyone knew this role would be her big break and that the decision ultimately came down to “two female executives at the time that thought that it was emasculating for their lead character male to be in scenes with a woman that was taller than him…The ’80s was a really, really hard time for women to be executives. I think they felt that they had to think in a masculine way because that was what was running Hollywood.” As for how she felt about it then and how she feels about it now, Hardin said “At the time, at 17 years old, that was crushing for me, and very, very upsetting. Whatever! If I had done it, I’m sure it would have all gone in a different way. I wouldn’t have done The Office.”

Would you have liked to have seen the future Jan Levinson (“I presume”) as Jennifer as opposed to Wells or Shue? Let us know in the comments.