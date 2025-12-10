Forget Scream 7, This Sequel To Surprise $57M Horror Hit Looks So Much Better

Even for die hard Ghostface fans, Scream 7 looks more just fine than both Scream (2022) and Scream VI, which felt like events. It is clearly trying to be the culmination of all that came before as well as a more restrained slasher, not unlike the original film, but instead it comes across more like a reversal of course after the fifth and sixth installments served as a passing of the torch. Don’t get us wrong, any movie with Ghostface is exciting, because it’s always exciting to try and guess who is behind the mask, but there’s one movie coming out close to its release date that is even more so.

That would be Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which comes from the directors of Scream and Scream VI, Matt Bettinelli Olpin and Tyler Gillett, aka Radio Silence. They got the Scream gig in the first place by knocking the first Ready or Not out of the park, so Here I Come very much feels like things coming full circle for the ultra-talented duo.

Here’s Why Ready or Not 2 Looks Like a Thoroughly Exciting Sequel

The main difference between Ready or Not 2 and Scream 7 is that the latter seems to exist just because it’s part of a highly successful and lucrative franchise whereas the former came to be because there was a script solid enough to continue the inventive narrative seen in the 2019 film.

Furthermore, the film genuinely feels like what Scream 7 is trying to be (we’ll have to see how that whole cameos from Dewey and past killers direction goes). It’s a genuine culmination, but instead of the culmination of a franchise it’s the culmination of Radio Silence’s filmography thus far. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett’s breakthrough was Ready or Not, then they proved they could effectively helm franchise films with their two Scream movies, and Abigail teamed them up with Kevin Durand and Kathryn Newton for the first time, both of whom appear in Ready or Not 2.

It’s also a nice step in the career of the perpetually fantastic Samara Weaving. With Ready or Not 2 she is officially the lead of her own franchise. She was the antagonist of The Babysitter and only had a cameo in its sequel. It also makes her first time serving as executive producer, which is also an exciting career step for her.

Check out the trailer for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come below and stay tuned for more details on all the surprises the film holds. The Radio Silence sequel hits theaters on April 10th. Are you excited for it? Let us know in the comments.