James Gunn’s Superman Perfectly Fixed the Worst Superman Cliché

James Gunn’s Superman is a return to form for the character after Zack Snyder’s DCEU, and while it brings many elements back to their roots, the film also fixes the worst Superman cliché. Gunn’s Superman kicks the optimism and comic book nature of Superman up to 11, but it also makes a few updates to better suit the story for modern audiences.

Superman is set in the aftermath of Clark’s intervention in a foreign conflict, stirring up all kinds of international ridicule against the Man of Steel. However, it turns out that the controversy is the result of Lex Luthor’s plan, who hopes to turn the world against Superman. So, Superman has to team up with the Justice Gang in order to take down Luthor, while Lois Lane and the Daily Planet team uncover the truth of Luthor’s involvement.

Superman Doesn’t Save Lois Lane In The DCU Movie

This Lois Lane story is the best change that 2025’s Superman makes, as it turns her into a far more interesting character. In so many other Superman adaptations, Lois is turned into nothing more than a damsel in distress who Superman has to save. Lois is often used as a pawn in the villains’ plans, with Superman’s love for her being exploited by Luthor and the other characters. Luckily, Superman manages to avoid this problem, still making Superman vulnerable without turning Lois into a damsel in distress.

However, another character fills this role: Krypto. Luthor kidnaps Krypto early in the film, with Superman spending most of the movie trying to save his dog. However, by the end of the film, Krypto is saved and helps Superman take down the villains, meaning that he was used to his full potential as well. This is a much better balance than it typically is with Lois, as her damsel-in-distress status can play into sexist stereotypes.

Lois has a much more active role in Superman‘s story. She is more of a team leader than Clark is, with her leading the Daily Planet team in their investigation of Luthor’s involvement in the Boravia situation. Her journalism skills are put at the forefront of her character arc, finally using Lois to her full potential.

Interestingly, Superman also flips this cliched Clark and Lois dynamic on its head by having Lois actually save Clark. When Clark is stuck in the pocket dimension prison, Lois has to help locate him. She then has to pull the Justice Gang together in order to save him, almost making Clark the damsel in distress. This further emphasizes how incredible the character of Lois is, as she can hold her own in a world full of gods and monsters.

