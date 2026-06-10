44 Years Later, Masters of the Universe Just Finally Explained the Weirdest Thing About He-Man

Masters of the Universe successfully brought iconic elements and characters from the animated series to life on the big screen, and for longtime fans, there was no shortage of references and easter eggs to hunt down and discover. There was even new information to discover, including a truly fantastic explanation for one of the weirdest things about He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise.

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The heroes and villains of Masters of the Universe are iconic for a host of reasons, including their incredibly memorable names. The roster includes not just He-Man and Skeletor but also names like Ram Man, Fisto, Trap Jaw, Beast Man, Mer-Man, Moss Man, and more, and the 2026 movie finally explains what led to those names. Adam reveals that when he arrived on Earth, he made drawings of his time on Eternia to make sure he didn’t forget, and he also assigned everyone names. Since he was a child, those names were quite matter-of-fact and uncomplicated, which is why you get Ram Man, Beast Man, and more.

Masters of the Universe Found The Perfect Explanation For The Franchise’s Simple Names

On the surface, names like Goat Man, Moss Man, and He-Man sound ridiculous, but in the original animated series, they were simply accepted and felt in keeping with the fantastical world of Eternia. In live-action, that suspension of disbelief can be a bit more challenging, which is why this explanation and solution work so well.

Explaining that the names were created by a child automatically gives them more meaning, as Adam was trying to jot down all of his memories once he got to Earth so he wouldn’t forget his home. In that pursuit, he tried to think of every family member, friend, and villain he knew of, and a child is likely going to go with a person’s core element when trying to describe them.

So a guy who has a metal jaw becomes Trap Jaw, while a man made of moss becomes Moss Man. A man who punches things with a giant fist becomes Fisto, and the same goes for someone like Beast Man, Ram Man, Goat Man, and Mer-Man, and that’s also true of his own name, and the film has some fun with the idea of naming himself He-Man. It’s all tongue-in-cheek, but it also makes perfect sense given Adam’s journey from Eternia to Earth and back to Eternia, so it never breaks your immersion, and that’s a feat that deserves to be praised.

Masters of the Universe is in theaters now.

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