A Fan-favorite MCU Character Is About To Make Their Comics Debut

A fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character is about to make their first appearance in the Marvel Comics universe. Darcy Lewis, played by Kat Dennings, became a fast favorite for fans after debuting in Thor and returning in Thor: The Dark World, bringing a wry sense of humor to the epic superhero stories she existed within. Her role expanded in the Disney+ series WandaVision, and it's that series that seems to have set the stage for her debut in the Marvel Comics universe. Darcy will show up in the second issue of Marvel's new Scarlet Witch series, hanging around Wanda Maximoff's magic shop.

"Darcy's there to lightly chide the absurdities we love of comic books, especially in a character like Thor," Scarlet Witch writer Steve Orlando tells Polygon, who had the exclusive preview of the issue. "Wanda speaks casually about a life that is absurd and strange, and it's normal for her. But if you look at her family tree and the things she does, it can seem quite esoteric. Darcy essentially gives a voice to the audience in the same way that Kat Dennings' character does."

Of the magic shop setting, Orlando says, "One of the things we wanted to do was show that, despite her immense power, [Wanda] isn't always off battling threats and menaces that are relatively hard to relate to. It's really back to what makes Marvel characters iconic. They are the people that exist in the world outside your window. No matter what their power level was, they were also someone you could see in their civilian guise at the coffee shop, or maybe they can't make rent, things like that. Even someone like Captain America — for a long time he was living in a shit apartment in New York."

Scarlet Witch #2, introducing Darcy Lewis to the Marvel Universe, goes on sale on February 1st. Scarlet Witch #1, debuting Wanda's new costume, goes on sale on January 1st. The issue's solicitation information follows.