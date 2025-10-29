7 Best X-Men Moments Outside The MCU 

The X-Men are set to fully arrive in the MCU ahead of the end of the Multiverse Saga, but they have also featured in some great movie moments outside of the franchise. Marvel’s mutants have long been some of the most iconic and interesting characters in comics, with their stories exploring complex and often difficult themes that shine a wider light on problems in modern society. Their stories have also translated well onto the big screen, and the characters of the team have featured in many live-action movies, spanning multiple continuities and adapting several comic book storylines. They are now poised to join the movies of the MCU, with a handful of mutants having made appearances in the franchise ahead of the team’s full debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The X-Men movie franchise may well have experienced significant highs and lows, but it cemented itself as one of the longest-running Marvel movie franchises before officially ending in 2020. Though the X-Men movies left some questions unanswered, they still provided an entertaining insight into the Marvel Comics characters and featured some truly exceptional moments. The X-Men movies outside of the MCU might not have been perfect, but they did deliver fans some incredible Marvel moments.

7) Magneto Kills Sebastian Shaw – X-Men: First Class (2011)

Some consider X-Men: First Class the best X-Men movie, and though the opinion is subjective, the movie itself undeniably features some great moments. One of the most satisfying comes during its final confrontation between Magneto and Sebastian Shaw, and it sees the former get revenge on his childhood tormentor. Referencing Shaw’s inhuman experiments on Magento as a child, the latter uses his abilities to drive a coin through the villain’s head, killing him. It’s brutal and poetic, and delivers a cathartic moment for the complex character of Magneto.

6) Nightcrawler Attacks The President – X2 (2003)

Nightcrawler isn’t known for being one of the X-Men franchise’s best fighters, but his introduction into the live-action franchise summarized his action potential. X2‘s first scene saw Nightcrawler enact a one-man assault on the White House, teleporting around and taking out various Secret Service agents in a scene that sets up the movie’s plot. It’s such a well-crafted action sequence that still looks visually exceptional more than two decades after release, making it one of the best X-Men movie moments before their MCU era.

5) Quicksilver’s “Time In A Bottle” Scene – X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

There may be a few elements of X-Men: Days of Future Past that don’t make sense, but it’s still one of the best movies in Fox’s Marvel franchise. One of its most important inclusions was Quicksilver, who made his X-Men movie debut, demonstrating his powers in a brilliant scene. While breaking Magneto out of a secure facility, Quicksilver shows off his powers by taking out a whole room of guards in a fraction of a second. It’s a moment that shows off his powers while also establishing his sense of humor and potential as one of the franchise’s best additions.

4) X-Men Fighting Sentinels – X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

X-Men: Days of Future Past featured several memorable moments, but some of its best come during its dystopian future scenes. Seeing the surviving members of the X-Men make a final stand against the mutant-hunting Sentinels was excellent, and it allowed certain heroes, such as Iceman, to finally live up to their big-screen potential. Fleeting though the scenes were, they provided incredible moments that firmly established just how great X-Men adaptations can look when done right.

3) Magneto Confronts Nazis In A Bar – X-Men: First Class (2011)

There are a few X-Men movie villains the MCU needs to fix, but Magneto certainly isn’t one of them. The complex character featured heavily in Fox’s franchise, and one scene in X-Men: First Class brilliantly captured his dark and vengeful side. Encountering two former Nazis in a bar, Magneto shares a drink with the men, slowly revealing his true origin. The moment is tense and palpable, culminating in Magneto brutally killing both of the men as part of his quest for revenge on those who killed so many of his people years before.

2) Quicksilver In The X-Mansion – X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

He may not seem it at a glance, but Quicksilver is one of the most powerful mutants in the X-Men movies. There is perhaps no better evidence than the unforgettable scene in X-Men: Apocalypse in which he arrives at the X-Mansion, only to see it beginning to explode. Launching into action, he immediately sets about emptying the mansion, safely depositing the mutant students outside in a scene as impressively shot as it is humorous. It’s a triumphant moment that really plays on how great Quicksilver can be in live-action, and one of the best X-Men moments outside of the MCU.

1) Wolverine’s Death – Logan (2017)

Commonly considered one of the best Marvel movies of all time, Logan‘s ending has already become a legendary comic book movie moment. Seeing his final fight play out is followed by the character giving a final goodbye, gracefully accepting his imminent death, and offering some sage wisdom to his daughter in his final moments. It’s a poignant moment that gives Wolverine an incredible send-off in the Fox franchise, and it will always remain the best X-Men moment outside the MCU.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!