We Think We’ve Figured Out Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has So Many Villains

It seems like Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going to have a lot of villains, and we think we know why. Although the MCU’s first two Spider-Man movies only had one main villain, No Way Home changed this by introducing a league of villains from other universes. Now, Brand New Day seems to be upping the ante even further, with rumors suggesting that all kinds of Spider-Man antagonists could appear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Spider-Man, The Punisher, and Hulk are confirmed to appear in the film, there are tons of villains who are heavily rumored to be in Brand New Day, but not confirmed. Scorpion, Tombstone, Boomerang, Jackal, 8-Ball, The Hand, and plenty more have been suggested by scoopers to appear in the film, but the reason why they would appear isn’t yet known. However, a reason may have finally been revealed in Wonder Man.

Damage Control Could Be Behind Brand New Day’s Many Villains

The Department of Damage Control has a major role in the Wonder Man series, and they could play an even bigger part in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In Wonder Man, the DODC reveals that they are interested in superpowered individuals as assets, with these DODC-aligned characters presumably being used to take down other heroes and villains deemed as threats. The DODC believes that Simon could be a powerful asset, but it is likely that he isn’t the only superpowered individual that the department wants on its side.

Rumors suggest that the DODC could be after whoever Sadie Sink is playing in Brand New Day, with the story possibly centering around their pursuit of her character and Spider-Man’s involvement in it. It has also been heavily suggested that the New York branch of the DODC will be run by Tramell Tillman’s character, who could be waging an ideological war against mutants and superpowered characters.

Spider-Man is clearly powerful, and Sadie Sink’s character is probably pretty powerful if the movie is about the DODC struggling to apprehend her. So, Damage Control may decide to use some of their assets in order to hunt down the duo, with these minor villains from Spider-Man comics being added into the film as part of their team.

This makes perfect sense for the return of a character like Scorpion, who was set up in Spider-Man: Homecoming. In the comics, Scorpion is a private investigator hired by J. Jonah Jameson to track down Spider-Man, with him later being experimented on and gaining his superpowers and suit. Rather than having Jameson send Scorpion after Spider-Man, the MCU could have the DODC fill this role, giving him essentially the same origin story.

For the other villains, this is a perfect way to include C-list and D-list characters in the MCU. Villains like Jackal, Boomerang, and others will probably never be the main villain in a Spider-Man movie. So, adding them in as members of an army of DODC assets is a great excuse to utilize them, throwing a bone to Spider-Man fans.

No Way Home’s Spell Makes Spider-Man The Perfect DODC Target

Although the DODC is probably going to have its sights set on Sadie Sink’s character, Spider-Man could end up being a perfect asset for Damage Control. Before the events of No Way Home, the DODC would have never targeted Spider-Man. He was a well-respected partner of the Avengers and a popular hero. Hunting down Spider-Man would have hurt the credibility of the DODC, putting them in the same sphere as a conspiracy theorist like J. Jonah Jameson.

Now, however, nobody knows who Peter Parker is. His time with the Avengers has most likely been forgotten, meaning that he is no better than any other street-level vigilante. The DODC no longer has a reason to ignore Spider-Man. So, when he interferes with their mission to hunt down Sink’s character, they may label him a threat and make him a target.

Spider-Man is one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU, so DODC will undoubtedly want to get their hands on him. They could use propaganda to turn public opinion against Spider-Man, making him the unpopular character that he oftentimes is in the comics. The authorities and the villains both can make Peter’s life harder, putting him in an unfortunate situation during the story of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.