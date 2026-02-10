5 Things the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Must Include After Such a Long Wait

It seems almost hard to believe that Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes out in July, and the MCU hasn’t released any sort of trailer yet. This is even harder to believe since there have been four short teasers for Avengers: Doomsday, which comes out in December, five months after Spider-Man comes out. When the Super Bowl came and went, and Marvel didn’t have a trailer for either Avengers: Doomsday or Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it made many fans worried about why the MCU was holding back anything from the 2026 movie releases. If anything, it is raising the anticipation for the new Spider-Man movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are five things that Spider-Man: Brand New Day needs to show to pay off such a long wait.

5) Zendaya’s MJ

Image Courtesy of Marvel

When Spider-Man: No Way Home ended, Spider-Man had some magic done that erased his identity from the world, and this included his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and romantic interest MJ (Zendaya). The trailer needs to show one or both of these, with MJ as the most important one. Zendaya was as big a star as Tom Holland, and fans will want to know if she will be back in a big role or not.

On top of MJ, there is a good question about what will happen to Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned Leeds. Both Batalon and Zendaya are in the cast for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there is a big question about Ned. If Ned doesn’t have Peter Parker as his best friend, is there a chance he could take a wrong turn and take on the role of the Hobgoblin? With the Mob Wars storyline a possibility, this could show one downside of Peter Parker erasing his identity.

4) Spider-Man’s New Costume in Action

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Spider-Man has gone through several costumes since making his MCU debut. His first appearance saw Peter in a handmade, cheap costume before he got an AI costume from Iron Man to wear. He went on to a new costume when Iron Man took that away, and then even got his Iron Spider costume. By the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there was a question about what costume he would have next, especially without Iron Man’s tech.

Tom Holland offered up a look at the new suit in a social media teaser, which is really all that Marvel has given fans officially. There were no more high-tech suits, as it was a soft-looking blue and red costume. The new trailer needs to show Spider-Man in action in the new suit to show how it looks compared to what came before.

3) The Punisher

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The biggest news was that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher was showing up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The big thing to take note of here is that there has been no word on what kind of role Frank Castle will play. If the movie takes the same direction as Punisher’s first-ever appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man, he could likely be hunting Spider-Man, thinking he is a criminal.

There is also a chance that he and Spider-Man could have the same target, which is the men involved in the mob war. Punisher kills bad guys, and Spider-Man doesn’t, so that could still put them at odds. The trailer should at least show how Punisher and Spider-Man will be connected, even if it is just teasing Punisher lining up Spider-Man in his sights.

2) Sadie Sink

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The biggest question mark heading into Spider-Man: Brand New Day is who Sadie Sink is going to play. When the trailer finally arrives, it needs to show Sink and reveal who she is playing, rather than leave it as a surprise for the movie. There are a couple of ideas on who the Stranger Things actress will play. The biggest guess for many people is that she will play Jean Grey.

This could be interesting since the X-Men haven’t arrived yet on Earth, but she could be this Earth’s version of Jean. Since Wonder Man was hinted at to be a mutant on his Disney+ series, it seems that the mutants are already here (Ms. Marvel also might be one). However, there is also a chance she could be someone else, like Black Cat, and the trailer needs to at least show her doing something in the movie.

1) Spider-Man Vs. The Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Of course, the biggest thing that the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day needs to show is the Hulk. When the rumors hit that Mark Ruffalo would play the savage Hulk in the movie, it excited many fans who hated the idea of Smart Hulk. How this happens doesn’t need to be shown in the trailer, nor does any actual Hulk fighting action. However, what does need to be shown is that Hulk is in the movie.

There are countless fans who don’t scour the internet for news about the upcoming MCU movies, and these fans have no idea that Hulk is coming in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The entire trailer could set up the mob war storyline, show Spider-Man in his new costume and Punisher setting his sights on someone, and then give a glimpse at Sadie Sink. However, nothing would sell the movie more than seeing Hulk raging out of control, even if just a quick shot at the end of the trailer.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!