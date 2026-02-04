10 Lord of the Rings Characters Who Most Need To Appear in the Hunt for Gollum (& 5 Who Shouldn’t Be in It)

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum (set for December 17, 2027) is shaping up as a focused “between-the-chapters” story. After Bilbo’s eleventy-first birthday and before the journey reaches Moria, Gandalf and Aragorn try to find Gollum first. Gandalf is chasing certainty about the Ring, Aragorn is doing the hard traveling and tracking, and the tension comes from the fact that Sauron’s hunters are searching too.

Given that setup, the smartest move is keeping the character list practical and letting the world feel big through how the hunt works, not through how many familiar faces pop in. You want people who naturally connect to a long pursuit and to keeping secrets: Rangers (so Aragorn isn’t just wandering, but working within a quiet protective network), a light touch of Elven involvement where it logically fits (because the Elves do not miss much, and they also do not love surprises crossing their borders), and a credible sense of Sauron’s search effort pressing from behind. The film should avoid turning into a comfort-tour of famous council figures and instead lean into the interesting part of this moment in the timeline, which is that Middle-earth’s fate is being decided by tired people on hard roads trying to get the right answers before the wrong side does. If it sticks to that, it’ll feel like Tolkien in the best way.

10. Thranduil



Thranduil, the Elvenking of Mirkwood, should absolutely make an appearance. Gollum’s capture and imprisonment occur in his realm, so his inclusion would give the story a necessary political depth. His interactions with Aragorn and Gandalf could highlight the tensions between Men and Elves at a time when Middle-earth’s alliances were still fragile.

Moreover, Thranduil’s cautious and somewhat aloof nature contrasts well with Aragorn’s straightforward mission. Seeing how he balances his duty to protect his borders with Gandalf’s insistence on Gollum’s interrogation would enrich the drama of Mirkwood’s involvement.

9. Legolas

As Thranduil’s son and a skilled warrior of Mirkwood, Legolas could serve as the audience’s bridge into his father’s halls. His presence would fit neatly into the timeline, showing his growing role before joining the Fellowship. A brief inclusion could hint at his early trust in Aragorn and his understanding of the darkness spreading across the lands.

Including Legolas also offers a satisfying thread for fans who want to see the character’s pre-Fellowship experiences explored. It could subtly show his transition from a prince of the woodlands to a renowned member of the Fellowship of the Ring.

8. Elrond



Elrond’s involvement could lend important continuity to the overall timeline. He was already one of the chief guardians of Middle-earth’s knowledge about the Rings of Power, and Gandalf would likely confide in him during the hunt. His wisdom and political caution would underscore how seriously the Wise took Gollum’s potential capture.

In narrative terms, Elrond’s scenes could provide exposition and emotional grounding. His awareness of Sauron’s return and his quiet worry for both Aragorn and Frodo set the stage for the events to come, deepening the connection between The Hunt for Gollum and The Fellowship of the Ring.

7. Bilbo Baggins



Bilbo’s inclusion could serve as an emotional echo of what’s at stake. Though old and retired in Rivendell by this point, he remains linked to Gollum through their shared history with the Ring. His reflections could enhance the weight of the story, drawing a direct line from the Ring’s discovery in The Hobbit to the chaos it’s about to unleash.

Even a brief scene of Bilbo wrestling with guilt or curiosity about Gollum would add depth. It’s a chance to remind viewers that this entire saga began with Bilbo’s fateful riddle game in the dark.

6. Arwen



Arwen’s inclusion would give the film a more personal angle on Aragorn’s journey. During this time, their relationship was growing under the shadow of danger and destiny. A sequence showing their connection would humanize Aragorn’s mission, reminding viewers what he’s fighting to protect beyond duty and prophecy.

Her appearance need not be overstated—perhaps a quiet conversation or farewell before Aragorn ventures into the wild. That intimacy would resonate with his later struggles in The Lord of the Rings, tying the emotional threads together.

5. Glóin



Glóin’s brief role could provide a grounded, practical perspective from the Dwarves, who often stand outside the political and mystical circles of Elves and Wizards. He was present in Rivendell during this period, representing Erebor, and could offer news of growing tensions to hint at the larger unrest in Middle-earth.

His inclusion would enrich the worldbuilding. With Dwarves largely absent from The Hunt for Gollum’s expected scope, Glóin could act as a reminder that Sauron’s shadow reaches far beyond the Shire and Mirkwood.

4. Faramir



Faramir’s early inclusion would be a clever use of continuity. By this time, he would likely be in Gondor, studying lore and learning under his father’s shadow. A scene connecting him to Gandalf—or perhaps showing his awareness of Gollum as a whispered name—could foreshadow his later meeting with Frodo and Sam.

He represents the intellectual, morally guided side of Gondor. His curiosity about the Ring and his innate goodness could contrast with Denethor’s growing paranoia, showing the divided heart of Men in the age before the War of the Ring.

3. Galadriel



Galadriel’s presence would heighten the mystical feel that Tolkien’s world thrives on. She was one of the few who understood the deeper implications of Gollum’s corruption and would likely be part of Gandalf’s unseen network of counsel. Even a short, ethereal communication could underline that the hunt was as much spiritual as it was physical.

Visually, her scenes could give the story a striking mythic tone, connecting Gollum’s wicked journey to the fading light of the Elves. Her warnings could help foreshadow the darkness soon to engulf Middle-earth.

2. Boromir



Boromir’s cameo would function best as a glimpse into Gondor’s growing desperation. His ambitions and desire for strength could be woven into distant references or a scene establishing Gondor’s weakening borders. This wouldn’t intrude on the main plot yet would deepen the stakes by showing what’s at risk if Gollum reaches Sauron unchecked.

Foreshadowing his future fall would add poignancy. Seeing him before the events of The Fellowship — noble, determined, and already burdened by his father’s expectations — adds tragic resonance to his later choices.

1. Saruman



Saruman’s presence, even in a limited capacity, would give The Hunt for Gollum thematic heft. At this point, he was publicly the head of the White Council but secretly corrupt. His subtle opposition to Gandalf’s mission or manipulation of information would bring menace without requiring overt confrontation.

He represents the growing rot within the hierarchy of the Wise. A short dialogue or fleeting interaction with Gandalf could hint at the deceit already at work, laying the groundwork for The Fellowship of the Ring’s shocking reveal.

