The Hunt for Gollum to Feature Returning Lord of the Rings Characters

A new cinematic journey into Middle-earth is taking shape with The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, an upcoming film set to be directed by and star Andy Serkis in his iconic motion-capture role. The project will explore the largely unseen period between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, focusing on the vital search for the creature Gollum after he loses the One Ring. While Serkis is the only officially confirmed cast member of The Hunt for Gollum, fans have wondered which beloved characters and original cast members might return to flesh out this chapter in the lore, since the narrative’s timeline makes several key appearances logical. Now, Sir Ian McKellen has given fans the most significant update yet, teasing the return of two legendary The Lord of the Rings figures during an appearance at the For the Love of Fantasy fan event in London.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I hear there’s going to be another movie based in Middle-earth, and it’s going to start filming in May. It’s going to be directed by Gollum, and it’s all about Gollum,” McKellen announced to the crowd. “I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: There’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s a character in the movie called Gandalf. Apart from that, my lips are sealed!”

The fact that McKellen himself delivered this news strongly suggests he will once again portray the wizard Gandalf, a role he last played over a decade ago in 2014’s The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. His mention of Frodo Baggins also points directly to the potential return of Elijah Wood, whose last appearance as the character was a brief cameo in 2012’s The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Furthermore, McKellen’s statement that filming will begin in “May” adds a more specific timeline to the production, which was previously confirmed to start sometime in 2026.

Everything We Know About The Hunt for Gollum

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is being developed as a direct extension of the world established by filmmaker Peter Jackson, who is serving as a producer alongside his longtime creative partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. The story will function as an “interquel,” drawing material from the appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels to chronicle Gandalf’s mission to find Gollum. This search becomes critical after the wizard begins to suspect the true nature of the ring Bilbo Baggins found, leading him to enlist Aragorn’s help to track down Gollum before the creature can reveal information to the enemy. Producers have previously stated their hope that Viggo Mortensen could return to the role, and if McKellen and Wood are indeed coming back, chances are high for us to see other major returning stars.

The new film is a cornerstone of Warner Bros. Discovery’s plan to expand the Middle-earth saga, with CEO David Zaslav already expressing high confidence in the script. Furthermore, the creative team has been clear about their intention to match the tone and aesthetic of the original Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which should please longtime fans of the film franchise. Serkis has also elaborated on the film’s narrative goals, stating it will be a deeper investigation into the character formerly known as Sméagol.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.

Which other characters from The Lord of the Rings would you like to see appear in The Hunt for Gollum? Let us know in the comments!