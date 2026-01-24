KPop Demon Hunters Sets Another Netflix Record (& 1 Stat About Its Success Is Particularly Shocking)

KPop Demon Hunters has already broken multiple records and milestones along its journey to becoming Netflix’s most viewed animated movie of all time, and yet the film continues to find ways to make an impact well after its initial release. Now, KPop Demon Hunters has set another major Netflix record, but one stat about that record makes it even more shocking and impressive.

Netflix revealed a detailed report about the second half of 2025, a report that included the 10 most-watched movies. KPop Demon Hunters comes in at the number 1 spot on that list, beating out films like Happy Gilmore 2 and Frankenstein, and that feat is impressive unto itself. What takes it up to an even more impressive level though is that KPop Demon Hunters brought in 482 million views, and during that same time period, numbers 2 through 6 on the list have a total of 481 million views combined.

That’s insanely impressive, as is the jump from KPop Demon Hunters to the next film on the list. Happy Gilmore 2 has 135 million views, and then there’s another drop down to Frankenstein with 98 million, so to say KPop Demon Hunters dominated the charts is not an understatement.

KPop Demon Hunters Continues To Make An Impact Across The Industry

While the film continues to bring in views for Netflix, it has also become a major force across the industry. In the realm of film awards, the movie won Best Motion Picture – Animated and Best Song for Golden at the 2026 Golden Globes, and is now nominated for Animated Feature and Original Song for Golden at the Academy Awards. As of now, it seems poised to bring at least one of those awards, if not both, home to add to the growing collection.

KPop Demon Hunters is also making big waves for its soundtrack, which has now earned five Grammy Award nominations. The film’s song Golden has been nominated for Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Best Remixed Recording, while the film overall is nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media.

The franchise is only going to grow moving forward, as a sequel has already been confirmed, though it won’t hit theaters until 2029. There will also be plenty of new merchandise hitting stores over the next year, and hopefully, there will be at least an animated short or small project to help ease the long wait. The franchise is only going to get bigger from here, and that’s truly wonderful news.

KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix.

