3 Jedi Who Survived Order 66 That Star Wars Still Needs To Do More With

When Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith depicted Order 66, it seemed like very few Jedi, if any, had survived beyond Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda. That also seemed to be supported by the original Star Wars trilogy, which saw just Obi-Wan, Yoda, and Luke Skywalker in terms of the Jedi who were active at the time. Yet, in the more than 20 years since Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars TV shows have revealed that there were many more Order 66 survivors than just those two.

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Some of the best Order 66 survivors, in fact, weren’t even in Star Wars movies, such as Ahsoka Tano and Kanan Jarrus. Of all the Order 66 survivors, including those only shown in the shows, these Jedi represent the 3 most deserving of more screen time in .

Jocasta Nu

One of the most underrated Jedi in Star Wars is Jocasta Nu, the Jedi Master who was in charge of the Jedi Order’s archives. Jocasta has played a role on the Star Wars screen before. Most memorably, she was the Jedi who (sort of) assisted Obi-Wan when he was trying to find Kamino in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. She also played a role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

In neither case was Jocasta’s story deeply explored, though, which is something that Star Wars should absolutely change. Jocasta is fascinating not only because she ran the archives—a truly unique role in the franchise—but also because she was very powerful, even if that was never shown on screen. In fact, in the canon comics, Jocasta even went toe-to-toe with Darth Vader after Order 66, wielding her impressive lightsaber rifle.

Quinlan Vos

Like Jocasta Nu, Quinlan Vos has had appearances in Star Wars before, including in The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. His name also appeared in the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, revealing that he was part of the Hidden Path, helping Order 66 survivors and other Force-sensitive beings find safety during the Dark Times. While interesting, there is still very little audiences have seen of Quinlan, and they (and Quinlan) deserve so much more.

He’s a fascinating Jedi in part because he didn’t play by the rules, and in the canon stories, he even had an exposure to the dark side of the Force. In fact, in those same stories, Quinlan developed a romantic attachment to former dark side apprentice Asajj Ventress herself. Those stories, Quinlan’s involvement in the Hidden Path, and countless other tales would all be fascinating to see on the Star Wars screen.

Kelleran Beq

Finally, Kelleran Beq is an Order 66 survivor who absolutely deserves more time on the Star Wars screen. Played by Ahmed Best, who voiced Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy, Kelleran Beq was introduced in The Mandalorian as the heroic Jedi who saved Grogu during the Order 66 attack. Outside of that, however, audiences have seen next to nothing about him on the screen.

There is so much more to be explored when it comes to Kelleran’s story—including what happened to him after he brought Grogu to safety. Hopefully, Star Wars eventually dives deeper into his story on screen, especially because Ahmed Best is very deserving of that additional time as well.

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