The Perfect Buffy Replacement Already Exists (& Has Broken Records on Streaming)

While Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s reboot might have been canceled, the iconic ‘90s show already has a fitting replacement in a recent hit Netflix franchise. Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s cultural footprint is almost impossible to measure. Like fellow ‘90s TV hits Twin Peaks and The X-Files, the original show shaped dozens of later series that would bring their unique blends of procedural drama and supernatural shenanigans to the small screen.

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Without Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there would be no Grimm, Lucifer, Evil, Supernatural, and arguably even no Once Upon a Time, Wednesday, or Riverdale. None of this makes the disappointing cancellation of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s planned reboot any less devastating, but one Netflix hit does have the potential to replace the iconic series if given the chance. KPop Demon Hunters has a similar blend of fantasy fun, horror elements, character drama, and female empowerment messaging that could make the franchise a fitting replacement for Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

KPop Demon Hunters Is An Ideal Buffy the Vampire Slayer Replacement

Released in 2025, KPop Demon Hunters is a playful animated fantasy movie with a killer premise. By day, the K-pop group Huntrix is a busy bunch of pop stars who balance touring and releasing music with their hectic personal lives. By night, the group is secretly demon hunters who are tasked with battling a rival boy band, Saja Boys, who just so happen to be demons in disguise. Rumi, Mira, and Zoey’s story has an ingenious concept at its core, but this alone would be worth nothing if it weren’t for the movie’s delicate tonal balance.

Like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, KPop Demon Hunters keeps its tone light, fun, and comedic, even though the story’s supernatural elements are not played for parody. Both the monsters and the personal demons that the girls struggle with are treated seriously, but the movie still maintains a hopeful, optimistic Girl Power message that has resonated globally. KPop Demon Hunters broke numerous streaming records upon release, as well as earning major mainstream acclaim and eventually even winning Best Animated Feature at the 2026 Academy Awards.

KPop Demon Hunters Will Almost Certainly Spawn Spinoffs Like Buffy Did

With lots of hints at complex mythology for future outings to build upon and a generational group of instantly iconic heroines at its core, KPop Demon Hunters feels cool, clever, and innovative in the same way Buffy the Vampire Slayer did in the late 90s. Much like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the movie is also tailor-made for future spinoffs in the form of sequel movies, TV shows, and other assorted media. Buffy the Vampire Slayer introduced an immersive fictional universe that lasted for decades in comics, books, and other tie-in media.

Similarly, KPop Demon Hunters had a plot that barely even scratched the surface of the franchise’s lore. There was clearly much more for the series to explore in later outings, and it is unlikely that the franchise will limit itself to movies in this regard. In fact, KPop Demon Hunters may even end up spawning a TV show down the line, making the movie’s comparisons to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer franchise all the more obvious in the process.