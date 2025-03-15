7 Movies Every Stranger Things Fan Needs to Watch

One of Netflix’s biggest shows is wrapping up this year after a decade and five seasons. Stranger Things, which follows a group of friends in the small town of Hawkins where strange situations start happening and a dark dimension is discovered that totally terrifies them, broke viewing records and built an enormous fanbase worldwide by diving into the 1980s and the supernatural. The show is an awesome mix of references to classic films that made history in the mystery, adventure, horror, and sci-fi genres (even teen movies from the time served as inspiration), like The Thing, Carrie, Jurassic Park, and more.

From adaptations of Stephen King’s work to the famous John Hughes films, to kick off saying goodbye to Stranger Things in the best way possible and get ready for the final season, here are the seven must-watch movies every fan of the show needs to check out.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Here’s one of the biggest references for the Duffer Brothers when creating Stranger Things, especially in how it presents supernatural phenomena and the whole mysterious atmosphere. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) is a sci-fi film directed by Steven Spielberg. The plot follows Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss), an electrician from Indiana who, after an encounter with a UFO, becomes obsessed with extraterrestrial phenomena. Meanwhile, scientists and authorities begin to investigate sightings of unidentified flying objects around the world.

This is definitely a solid pick for fans of the series, whether it’s to dive deeper into Stranger Things or just to get a feel for the vibe and spot some of the homages made to the classic, like Will’s vision in front of his door and his drawings of the Upside Down. It’s an enriching experience for anyone who loves ’80s nostalgia and a spine-chilling story.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind is available to stream on Apple TV+.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Steven Spielberg is definitely one of the big names when it comes to sci-fi in the ’80s, and once again, he’s a reference for Stranger Things with one of his most iconic films. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) follows Elliott (Henry Thomas), a boy who finds an alien stranded on Earth and, along with his siblings, tries to help it return home while avoiding capture by government authorities. It’s pretty clear how much this story inspired the friendship between Mike and Eleven in the series, and even the gang’s attempt to disguise her as just another normal student at school in season 2.

Besides that, the suburban setting and the presence of kids facing forces beyond their comprehension are other elements Stranger Things drew inspiration from. For fans, it’s almost a must-watch because of its themes of friendship, childhood innocence, and the sense of adventure when dealing with the unknown.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is available to stream on Apple TV+.

The Goonies

Very famous in the ’80s, set to get a sequel, and a bit of a departure from the supernatural, The Goonies (1985) is one of the main inspirations for the adventurous tone that Stranger Things also carries. Directed by Richard Donner, the story follows a group of friends who, after finding an old treasure map in their attic, embark on a journey to find the riches of a legendary pirate, One-Eyed Willy. Their mission is to save their neighborhood from foreclosure. Along the way, they face traps, danger, and even being chased by a family of criminals.

The movie mirrors the adventurous, youthful fun of the series, as well as the central theme of a group of friends coming together to face all kinds of challenges. The setting also heavily influenced Stranger Things. Watching the movie gives you a deeper understanding of the cultural and cinematic roots that inspired the Duffer Brothers from the start. And to really show the power of inspiration, there’s Bob, played by Sean Astin in season 2, who was the lead Mikey in this ’80s classic.

The Goonies is available to stream on Netflix.

Poltergeist

The Upside Down and especially the way communication happens between the two dimensions were inspired by Poltergeist (1982). Directed by Tobe Hooper, this horror movie follows the Freeling family, who live in a peaceful California suburb. Supernatural events start happening in their home, leading to the disappearance of their youngest daughter, Carol Anne (Heather O’Rourke), who is abducted by spirits through the television. Desperate, the Freelings seek help from parapsychologists and a medium to rescue their daughter from a spiritual dimension.

Mainly to create a tone beyond the supernatural and frightening in the early seasons, the movie inspired the suburban atmosphere and the invisible threat that constantly disturbs the characters’ everyday lives. For those who want to watch Stranger Things in a more terrifying way, this is an excellent movie to dive into (with a TV series also on the way).

Poltergeist is available to stream on Max.

The Breakfast Club

Another reference that helps set the tone for the friendships in Stranger Things, and especially a great one for the group of older teens, is The Breakfast Club (1985). Considered one of John Hughes’ best films for its iconic representation of youth in the 1980s, the story takes place on a Saturday, when five students from different social groups are forced to spend the day together in school detention. At first, they see each other only as stereotypes, but as the day goes on, they open up and realize they have more in common than they thought.

The group dynamic and the depth of the characters in the series reflect the film’s exploration of youthful identities. Two great examples are the strong friendship between Dustin and Steve, and the inclusion of Robin and Eddie in the group. While the film leans more towards drama and comedy, it’s a special watch for fans who enjoyed how the relationships in Stranger Things were built.

The Breakfast Club is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Alien

The Demogorgon (and the Upside Down) clearly took huge inspiration from the creatures in Alien (1979), as already mentioned by the Duffer Brothers, and the first seasons of Stranger Things showcase this perfectly. The movie became a sci-fi and horror franchise, but its original story, directed by Ridley Scott, follows the crew of the spaceship Nostromo, who, while investigating a distress signal on a remote planet, encounter a deadly alien life form that infiltrates the ship, putting everyone at risk.

For fans of the series, watching this movie is more than just a recommendation, as is one of the key pieces that sheds light on how elements of suspense and terror have been woven into the series’ narrative. The tension, both physical and psychological, is something both productions share. The environment that Joyce and Hopper encounter in the Upside Down, for example, makes this connection clear. Not by chance, there’s even an egg in the scene, making a direct reference to what the Alien crew finds when they descend onto the planet.

Alien is available to stream on Disney+.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Another major production that became a franchise, served as an influence on Stranger Things, and was explicitly mentioned by the Duffer Brothers, is A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984). Directed by Wes Craven, the horror film follows a group of teenagers who are terrorized in their dreams by Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a steel-clawed killer who attacks his victims while they sleep. In relation to Stranger Things, the classic film reflects the roots of the antagonism that emerges prominently in seasons 1 and 4, especially.

The situations and actions taken by the characters in both the series and the movie are almost identical. Also, the way the Demogorgon hides in the walls during the first chapters is strikingly similar to Krueger’s actions in Heather’s room. Beyond that, the villain is a major inspiration for Vecna, not just in appearance but especially in his modus operandi. Stranger Things even repeated the same feat of casting Astin by bringing in Englund to play Victor Creel.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is available to stream on Max.