3 Ways KPop Demon Hunters Could Become the Next Fully Great Franchise

We’re almost a year out from KPop Demon Hunters‘ June 2025 debut, and the animated Netflix film remains a sensation — and has the potential to become the next fully great franchise. With its musical hits, lovable heroines, and stunning visuals, it’s no surprise the movie is still getting so much attention. And that’s likely to continue, with KPop Demon Hunters 2 green-lit, a KPop Demon Hunters game announced for later this year, and the characters even showing up in themed McDonalds meals.

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Considering the popularity of the animated film, it seems inevitable that KPop Demon Hunters will grow into a larger franchise over time. Netflix would certainly be wise to capitalize on the opportunity to expand it. And these are a few ways it could become a truly great franchise, remaining front of mind without becoming repetitive or stale.

3) KPop Demon Hunters Spinoff Movies & Shows

Image via Netflix

A KPop Demon Hunters sequel is great, but Netflix should go beyond the continuation of its main story. After all, the world and lore introduced in the film lend themselves to compelling spinoffs, meaning projects centered on other characters and timelines are entirely possible. With a new group of hunters cropping up every generation, Netflix’s franchise has the ability to jump around in time, building out its world as it goes. There are also supporting characters from the original film that could easily lead their own projects, from the Saja Boys to the villain Gwi-Ma.

2) KPop Demon Hunters Games

Image Courtesy of Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters benefits from plenty of action, which makes it an ideal IP to base games on. Ravensburger is working on puzzles and board games, but the franchise can go beyond that. It’s easy to envision a KPop Demon Hunters video game, which would allow fans to immerse themselves more fully in this world. Any franchise that tasks its main characters with hunting and defeating demons could easily be turned into a video game, whether it’s an action RPG or a fighting game. Board games and toys offer other opportunities for fans to engage with KPop Demon Hunters outside its movies as well.

1) In-Person Concerts

Image Courtesy of Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters is music-heavy and full of earworms, so in-person concerts are a no-brainer for the growing franchise. Netflix seems to know this is a good idea, too. Bloomberg reported last month that plans for a global tour were being discussed. This would be an incredible way to keep the IP alive while waiting for more animated sequels and spinoffs, and it would allow fans to connect with one another and turn their love of the film into a greater event. Only time will tell if a concert experience comes to fruition, but it’s a smart move for Netflix, especially if it’s looking to create off-screen experiences for fans.

What would you like to see from an expanded KPop Demon Hunters franchise? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!