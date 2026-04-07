McDonald’s KPop Demon Hunters Cards are Already Selling for $200

Netflix and Sony are already working on a sequel to their megahit KPop Demon Hunters, but they aren’t waiting to hit the gas on the franchise in the interim. A host of toys are on the way from Mattel and Hasbro, but now Rumi, Zoey, Mira, and the Saja Boys are taking over once again thanks to McDonald’s new meals and series of Trading Cards, and those cards are already commanding big money.

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The KPop Demon Hunters trading cards consist of 13 total cards, which are split between HUNTR/X cards and Saja Boys cards that come in their respective team’s meals, though one card can be found in either meal. The 13-card set is already commanding an average of $200 on eBay, and even just the 3 rarest cards are being listed at over $150. If you just want the HUNTR/X side, you can grab the set of 6 (including the rare crossover card) for $79.99, so regardless of which combo you choose, the cards are clearly in demand and selling for impressive amounts.

Everything You Need To Complete the KPop Demon Hunters McDonald’s Trading Card Set

If you would rather try to complete the trading card set on your own, here’s what you need to collect. The Saja Boys Meal is only available at Breakfast times, so you’ll need to get up a little earlier to snag one. When you do, you’ll get one of 4 rarities of cards, which are signified by 1, 2, and 3 diamonds, or, in the rarest card’s case, a heart (via USA Today). These are the cards you can find in the Saja Boys Meal.

Jinu (1 Diamond, Common)

Abby (1 Diamond, Common)

Baby (1 Diamond, Common)

Mystery (1 Diamond, Common)

Romance (1 Diamond, Common)

Saja Boys (2 Diamonds, Uncommon)

Jinu Demon Holofoil (3 Diamonds, Rare)

Rumi/Jinu (Heart, Rarest)

If you want to collect the HUNTR/X cards, then you’ll need to pick up a HUNTR/X meal, which is available at lunch or dinner times. There are 6 cards total that can be snagged through this meal, including the Rumi/Jinu card, which is available in both meals. These are the cards you can find in the HUNTR/X meals.

Rumi (1 Diamond, Common)

Mira (1 Diamond, Common)

Zoey (1 Diamond, Common)

HUNTR/X (2 Diamonds, Uncommon)

Rumi Holofoil (3 Diamonds, Rare)

Rumi/Jinu (Heart, Rarest)

Are you picking up the KPop Demon Hunters McDonald’s cards? Let us know what you’ve collected so far!

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