4 Sci-Fi Movies From the 2000s That People Just Can’t Get Over

Few decades have been as good for movies as the 2000s, and while sci-fi had already given us some memorable films long before then, Millennials also got to enjoy their own defining era of the genre. It was a time when Hollywood explored all kinds of different ideas in more modern and ambitious ways, with stories that changed how audiences looked at sci-fi. And for some very specific reasons, a few of those features are still remembered fondly today.

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But more than just depending on the nostalgia of those who grew up watching them, these films offered something that makes them pretty hard to top in certain ways. Which sci-fi movie from 2000 to 2010 is one you just can’t get over? Here are a few examples.

4) Iron Man

image courtesy of marvel studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe would be absolutely nothing without Iron Man, and everyone knows that, so that already says a lot about why it belongs on this list. Also, the hero is pretty much the face of the studio and one of its most beloved characters, even years after his death in Avengers: Endgame. It’s easy to forget about his second and third solo movies, but the original one never falls into that category. This is where we first meet Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) on screen, a billionaire weapons manufacturer who, after being kidnapped by a terrorist group, builds an armored suit to escape and starts rethinking everything his company stands for. But the best thing about this film is that it never rushes to turn him into a perfect hero (not that he ever comes close to being one), which is a big part of why it’s hard to get over.

When it comes to character development, Iron Man may follow the classic hero’s journey, but it executes it extremely well. There’s no instant redemption for Tony, and much of the fun actually comes from watching him learn to take responsibility without losing the personality that makes him so entertaining. This gives the character a sense of humanity and, in return, gives audiences something to relate to. It’s one of the best-written arcs in the superhero genre, as well as in sci-fi, and it’s really hard to find anything quite like it: a charismatic protagonist and a narrative with a clear beginning, middle, and end. Add to that the fact that the movie opened the door to an enormous franchise and has an actor who seems like he was born to play the role, and you’ve got a recipe for timeless success.

3) The Butterfly Effect

image courtesy of new line cinema

Many movies from the 2000s left a mark on an entire generation, but one in particular seems to have never really left people’s minds. The Butterfly Effect follows Evan Treborn (Ashton Kutcher), a young man who discovers he can travel back to traumatic moments from his childhood by reading his old journals. Naturally, he starts using this ability to try to fix past mistakes and improve the lives of the people he loves. However, every change creates a new reality, and the consequences are often worse than he ever imagined. And no matter how much time passes, it’s an idea that continues to haunt us, since it brings up the classic “what if.” Who hasn’t wondered how different their life might be if they’d made another choice? It’s a movie that makes you think, and that’s why it inevitably stays with you.

What The Butterfly Effect does is take that idea and show why trying to fix everything isn’t always a good idea, especially when we have no way of predicting the outcome of our decisions. Plus, the story doesn’t offer a real answer about what the best choice for Evan would be, which gives people plenty of reasons to keep discussing the movie. The whole thing is a combination of unpredictable consequences, extreme situations, and different possibilities, which is also why it remains divisive. In other words, it’s very hard to get over since anything that involves science and logic is bound to be questioned.

2) Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

image courtesy of lucasfilm

Ask a group of Star Wars fans which movie is their favorite, and a good number of them will probably say Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, since it brings out so many strong emotions. And that makes sense, because after following Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) through two movies, we finally get to see him cross the line and become Darth Vader. The story shows how Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) takes advantage of Anakin’s fear of losing Padmé (Natalie Portman) to manipulate him, leading him to betray the Jedi and take part in the destruction of their Order. It’s also the movie behind some of the most important moments in the franchise, including the execution of Order 66 and the confrontation between Anakin and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor).

Overall, much of the reason it’s so hard to forget comes down to the fact that it’s the fall of one of cinema’s greatest villains. When the film was released, the prequel trilogy was still highly divisive among fans, but that perception has changed considerably over the years. There’s no ignoring how it became part of pop culture, with its dialogue, scenes, and even some acting choices turning into memes — that has obviously helped keep Revenge of the Sith alive in Star Wars debates. For many people, it’s still the movie that best captures the tragic side of the saga, therefore, one of the most memorable entries in the franchise. It’s Darth Vader’s story, after all.

1) Donnie Darko

image courtesy of newmarket films

Out of all the movies on this list, Donnie Darko might not be the most famous one, having settled into cult classic territory. However, sci-fi fans can still talk about it to this day, given it’s one of the most confusing features in the genre’s history. Here, we meet Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal), a teenager who survives an accident involving an airplane engine and soon starts receiving visits from Frank, a mysterious figure in a rabbit costume who predicts the end of the world. Then, the whole story starts to explore family problems, teenage struggles, and some pretty complex concepts of time travel and alternate realities. Of course, the film is great overall, from its soundtrack to its identity, but it’s the plot that sticks with you and becomes your “Roman Empire.”

And proof of that is how, when it was first released, it was far from a major commercial success, but gained some kind of popularity after finding an audience on DVD and through TV broadcasts. So, look up Donnie Darko today, and you’ll come across several discussions about it. No wonder a sequel was recently announced in the form of a novel (one that ignores that infamous 2009 follow-up). In fact, what really makes the movie so hard to get over may be that it’s constantly fueled by fan theories, with no definitive answer to how its mystery works, even though the Director’s Cut does shed some light on it. That’s because director Richard Kelly himself has said that he doesn’t consider all fan interpretations necessarily wrong, nor does he believe there’s only one way to look at the story.