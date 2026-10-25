4 Movies That Only Later Generations Learned to Appreciate, Including a ’90s Halloween Staple

How many times have you watched a movie that didn’t do well when it first came out, only to see it suddenly make a comeback a few years later? Quite a few, right? Most of the time, these features either get criticized right off the bat or fail to make much of an impact at the box office for one reason or another. Sometimes, it’s simply because audiences aren’t ready for what a movie has to offer and don’t quite know how to appreciate something that feels too different from what they’re used to.

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It’s where timing comes into play, because as time passes, the world changes, and later generations may be more open to enjoying what those before them overlooked. And that’s what happened with the movies on this list. Today, they hold a special place in the hearts of certain fans, but they weren’t exactly runaway hits when they first hit theaters.

4) The Big Lebowski

image courtesy of gramercy pictures

When it comes to comedy, not every movie needs a tightly woven plot to be entertaining, but The Big Lebowski took that idea so far that not everyone got it back in the late ’90s. Directed by the Coen brothers, the movie follows Jeffrey Lebowski, better known as The Dude (Jeff Bridges), a laid-back guy who gets caught up in an alleged kidnapping after being mistaken for a millionaire with the same name. And what seems like a straightforward crime investigation is actually a series of unexpected situations, eccentric characters, and twists that don’t seem to make much sense. At the time, this lack of urgency and a conventional storyline was frustrating for anyone expecting a crime film along the lines of Fargo.

The thing is that The Big Lebowski was never meant to be that kind of movie. Much of its appeal comes from watching The Dude try to sort out a mess that seems to get bigger with every new person he meets, all while treating almost everything with the same indifference. Naturally, later generations grew to appreciate this approach, recognizing that he’s much more than a lazy guy who likes bowling and drinking White Russians. The Dude has his own way of looking at life, and the movie is now remembered for doing things in a way that few other comedies would even attempt. Maybe the problem was just a matter of expectations, and later audiences were more open to what the Coen brothers were trying to do.

3) Donnie Darko

image courtesy of newmarket films

Donnie Darko is still one of the most complex films ever made. It centers on the titular character (Jake Gyllenhaal), a teenager who escapes death when a jet engine crashes into his bedroom and begins receiving visits from Frank, a mysterious figure in a rabbit costume who predicts the end of the world. It’s a pretty wild premise that mixes sci-fi and time travel with family conflicts and high school drama. Overall, the movie has a very dark atmosphere and takes a decidedly unconventional approach, so it’s understandable that it struggled to find an audience in the early 2000s (in fact, it almost never got released because of that). Plus, it came out not long after the September 11 attacks, which only made things harder given how the story begins.

All in all, the film had a rough start. But thanks to its DVD release and recommendations from intrigued viewers who wanted to discuss and theorize about its story, Donnie Darko got a second life. Besides, Donnie is also pretty relatable to millennials, since he’s a teenager who sees the contradictions in the adults around him, doesn’t fit in at school, and struggles to figure out where he belongs in the world. In short, the whole production offers enough clues for you to come up with a thousand different interpretations (even with the director’s cut that came later), and there’s no single answer that neatly solves the whole puzzle. What initially made it so easy to overlook has become one of the main reasons people keep discovering it to this day.

2) Jennifer’s Body

image courtesy of 20th century studios

And speaking of millennials, if you’re part of that generation, you probably remember Jennifer’s Body, which has practically become an event over the years. However, few movies have been hurt as badly by their marketing campaign as this one. The story follows Jennifer Check (Megan Fox), a popular high school student who is sacrificed by a band during an occult ritual and ends up turning into a creature that feeds on boys. Her best friend, Needy (Amanda Seyfried), has to figure out what happened to her and also try to stop more students from being killed. In other words, it’s a horror movie starring one of the most talked-about actresses of the time, and the marketing revolved around that — but the actual story had something else in mind.

The idea behind the film was to use Jennifer’s transformation to explore the friendship between the two girls, the sexualization of young women, and the ways men can take advantage of them. The problem was that much of the audience had been led to expect something far more superficial, and the disappointing box office performance helped Jennifer’s Body become seen as a missed opportunity. Watching it today, though, you can understand why it eventually won over a later generation (or even the same generation with a different perspective), especially girls who grew up seeing female characters divided into the perfect girl and the jealous villain (after all, Jennifer is much more than either of those stereotypes). The movie itself isn’t perfect, but luckily, people have started looking beyond what its marketing campaign led them to expect.

1) Hocus Pocus

image courtesy of buena vista pictures

Hocus Pocus is a Halloween classic, and it’s so beloved by so many people that it’s almost shocking to find out the movie wasn’t exactly well received when it came out in 1993. Sure, not every Disney movie can be spectacular from start to finish, but the studio usually has a certain reputation, right? Unfortunately, in this case, it took a while for it to find its footing. The story follows Max Dennison (Omri Katz), a teenager who accidentally resurrects the Sanderson sisters, three witches: Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy). And with the sisters trying to steal the life force of Salem’s children to regain their youth, Max has to find a way to stop them with the help of his younger sister, Dani (Thora Birch), and his friend Allison (Vinessa Shaw).

One of the main problems was that the film came out right in the middle of the summer blockbuster season, competing with films like Jurassic Park. But the reviews weren’t so kind either, with critics arguing that the humor was over-the-top and the story wasn’t really engaging. Looking back, that’s a little ironic, since those very elements are part of what makes Hocus Pocus such a fun movie to watch. Things changed when it started airing on TV every year around Halloween. It’s not a feature that’s meant to be taken too seriously, and its whole atmosphere is a big part of why younger generations have connected with it. It’s become such a nostalgic favorite that it eventually got a sequel ( ).