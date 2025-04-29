Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Just Became One of the Biggest Box Office Movies Ever

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith returned to theaters this week for its 20th anniversary, and the ticket sales have made a sizable addition to the movie’s overall box office legacy. According to the latest reports, the movie grossed $25 million in the U.S. over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $405 million and its global gross up to $891 million. The re-release lasts for two more nights, so there’s a chance it will climb even higher. However, with the boost from this weekend Revenge of the Sith has officially become the 47th highest-grossing movie ever in the U.S.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With this boost in sales, Revenge of the Sith officially pulled ahead of Spider-Man (2002), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which round out the bottom of the top 50. Presumably, the 51st movie on the list, Frozen, was just dethroned. Big franchises, adaptations, and comic book movies make up a sizable portion of the list, with Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens sitting at the very top. It made just under $937 million at the domestic box office.

There are a lot of factors to consider for this successful resurgence, and surely some credit must go to the recent Disney+ series that put the prequel stories back in the spotlight. Stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have even reprised their roles for the shows Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, and Star Wars Rebels.

On top of that, there’s the nostalgia angle that has clearly been such a big factor for many fans revisiting this movie in theaters. Many who saw Revenge of the Sith as a child accompanied by a parent or other loved one were eager to bring their own children, nieces, or nephews to see it in the same way this weekend. This re-release capitalized on the family-oriented fun of Star Wars, hopefully inspiring more re-releases down the line.

Still, some are surprised to see the massive turnout for Revenge of the Sith considering how the prequel trilogy has been mocked and panned over the last two decades. This performance proves that love for the movie is not just ironic or contrarian, it’s very genuine. For those that missed the theatrical event, you can still celebrate Revenge of the Sith‘s anniversary by streaming it now on Disney+, along with the rest of the Star Wars film series. The franchise will be back in theaters on May 22, 2026 with The Mandalorian and Grogu.