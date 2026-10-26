3 Iconic Horror Movie Endings That We Still Can’t Get Over (#1 Is Already A Modern Classic)

The horror genre has given us so many iconic characters and stories over the years, but some are more memorable than others. There is a rich history of horror movies dating back to the earliest days of cinema, with scary stories always having worked brilliantly on the big screen. Many of the best horror movies have become truly iconic in their own right, leaving an indelible mark on pop culture thanks to their larger-than-life characters and considerable scares. One of the most important facets of any horror movie is the ending, as nailing the perfect conclusion is the best way to get an audience to not just remember the movie, but be practically haunted by it.

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There have been a few horror movie endings over the years that gave us truly unforgettable conclusions to their respective stories. The best of these aren’t just strong ways to conclude their story, but manage to resonate with audiences in a way that only elevates the movie’s potential to terrify. By carefully getting their endings just right, these movies have managed to haunt us for years, because we simply can’t get over how they bring their stories home.

3) The Wicker Man (1973)

The Wicker Man has been sadly overshadowed by the inferior remake in recent years, because the bizarre attempt to update its story fell pretty flat in many ways, and opened itself up to ridicule in others. However, the 1973 original remains an iconic piece of folk horror, remembered by many as a horror movie with a perfectly messed-up ending. Its story, which follows a police officer investigating the disappearance of a young girl on a remote Scottish island, concerns the rise of pagan beliefs among its community, and ends with the shocking revelation that the protagonist is their intended sacrifice. The final shot of Howie burning alive inside the titular wicker man is haunting, but not just because it’s a good ending to the movie. It’s a shocking scene that outlines the dangers of zealotry and ignorance, making its final rug pull perfect in a thematic sense as well as a narrative one. As such, it’s an ending that many of us haven’t stopped thinking about since we first saw The Wicker Man.

2) The Omen (1976)

There are very few horror movies as iconic as The Omen. The 1976 original helped popularize the idea of horror focused on sinister children, as the juxtaposition of evil and innocence works so well to enrapture audiences. Its villain, Damien, might just be a small and seemingly innocent child, but the fact that he’s also the Antichrist is the driving force behind the movie’s plot. The movie ends with its hero about to vanquish evil, only to fall at the final hurdle. His death cements Damien’s victory, which is punctuated by a small but sinister smile. What makes The Omen‘s final scene such a bleak horror movie ending is that the worst of it is only implied. Understanding that Damien will now live and thrive and grow to bring about the end of the world is something that the audience is led to rather than explicitly shown, and it’s precisely that subtlety that makes The Omen‘s ending so difficult to forget.

1) The Witch (2015)

Robert Eggers’ The Witch might be a relatively recent addition to the horror genre, but its ending is an incredibly powerful one. The movie follows Thomasin as she is accused by her religiously devout family of being responsible for the supernatural threat against them. The difficulties they face carving out a living on their farm are increasingly seen as Thomasin’s fault, and eventually end with everyone she loves and cares about dead. Her final desperate act sees her embrace the role that her family falsely cast her in, becoming a witch and pursuing the freedom that had long been denied to her. It might not be the scariest horror movie ending, but it’s memorable because it’s a sudden and stark departure from the more subtle and ambiguous developments of the rest of the film. However, it’s the emotional significance of the conclusion that makes it so thought-provoking and powerful, as Thomasin’s journey concludes with corruption only because she had been made the target of her family’s ire. The brilliance of The Witch‘s ending has already seen it hailed as a modern classic, and it’s one that many fans have been thinking about and discussing ever since the film’s release.