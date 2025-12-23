4 Superhero Films That Are Actually Perfect Christmas Movies

Superhero movies typically release during the summer. At that time of year, kids are out of school, which means they can drag their parents to see the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or check out whatever DC is cooking. But releasing in the middle of the year usually means comic book films typically don’t set their stories near a major calendar event. That way, fans can watch them at any time of year without things getting thrown out of whack. Unfortunately, that way of doing business means there’s little chance that the family will allow Captain America or Superman on the TV at home during the holidays.

There are a few ways to get around the typical Christmas movie rotation, though. After all, a person can only watch A Christmas Story and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation so many times in a calendar month before the magic wears off. Here are four superhero films that are actually perfect Christmas movies.

4) Batman Returns

Matt Reeves would have the world believe that Batman’s favorite holiday is Halloween, as his 2022 film takes place right around the spooky day. However, Tim Burton thinks differently, as his second DC film, Batman Returns, brings the Christmas cheer in a big way.

Not only does Batman Returns take place during Christmastime, but the holiday actually plays a big role in the plot. Gotham’s Christmas tree lightning comes up again and again, and various directions are visible throughout. It’s also easy to compare villain Max Shreck to Christmas icon Ebenezer Scrooge, as he doesn’t want anyone to ring in the new year with cheer.

3) Iron Man 3

Hawkeye gets a lot of credit as the MCU’s best Christmas project, and for good reason. The show’s climactic battle takes place at a Christmas tree, and all the titular hero wants to do is get back to his family in time to celebrate with them. But the Disney+ show should step back and hand the crown to a Phase Two film.

In Iron Man 3, as Tony Stark realizes he’s in over his head against A.I.M. and its leader, Aldrich Killian, Christmas starts to butt into his work. Tony isn’t the MCU’s take on the Grinch, though, so he embraces the spirit of the holiday by gifting his new friend Harley Keener some sweet tech.

2) Shazam!

The DC Extended Universe gets a ton of flak for being overly serious, especially whenever Superman is on screen. Well, the most genuine Man of Steel moment takes place in an underrated entry in the franchise, which just so happens to show love to Christmas.

Shazam! rocks Billy Batson’s world by placing him in a new foster home and giving him superpowers via a mysterious Wizard. Despite probably just wanting to worry about what’s going to be under the tree for him, he has to fight the evil Doctor Sivana at a Christmas market and ensure that his family makes it to New Year’s in one piece.

1) Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

All that talk earlier about superhero movies coming out in the summer doesn’t apply to Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, which hit theaters on Christmas Day in 1993. The animated classic doesn’t wear its three-size-too-big heart on its sleeve, but the holiday vibes are there.

For starters, the titular villain looks like a ghost, a being that makes its fair share of appearances in Christmas movies, including A Christmas Carol. That’s not the only impact Charles Dickens’ story has on the movie, either, as much of the plot centers on what Bruce Wayne’s life would be like without his darker half, a struggle that Scrooge can relate to.

