5 MCU Phase 1 Moments That Still Give Us Goosebumps Every Time

14 years since it wrapped up, some moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to give us goosebumps every time. Much has been said about the success of the franchise as a whole, having earned around $35 billion thus far. As Marvel Studios looks forward to the future of the universe with Joe and Anthony Russo’s Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it’s also the perfect time to be nostalgic for the early days of the MCU. This is particularly apt, considering that some of the biggest talents from Phase 1 are back in the universe for the Multiverse Saga’s culmination.

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Kicking things off in 2008 via Iron Man, MCU Phase 1 lasted four years and wrapped up with 2012’s The Avengers. All original Earth’s Mightiest Heroes were introduced throughout that time through their own film, except Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye. Despite some snafus, MCU Phase 1 went as smoothly as it possibly could, laying the foundation for the franchise’s expansion. And while Marvel Studios has since delivered bigger and more popular moments, some scenes from that original era remain great.

Iron Man’s First Mission In Afghanistan

The success of Jon Favreau’s Iron Man was almost like a miracle, considering what Kevin Feige and his team had to do to secure funding, not to mention everything that went into its production. All the massive risks that it took for the movie to be made eventually paid off when Iron Man became an instant hit, kicking off the MCU and birthing one of the most iconic movie characters in the last few decades.

Praised for its cast’s performance and practical effects, there were so many memorable moments in the blockbuster — from the horror-like elements of Tony Stark’s time in captivity with Yinsen to the groundbreaking ending and Nick Fury’s post-credit scene introduction. Among the many great moments in the movie, however, Stark’s first mission as Iron Man in Afghanistan was a standout then and continues to resonate now.

Robert Downey Jr.’s character working on his prototype back at home and deciding to use his new invention for the greater good is a great set-up for the moment. Favreau pays it off with some of the coolest Iron Man fight scenes in the MCU. Not only did it fully highlight the suit’s capabilities, but it also shows off Stark’s confident demeanor. Seeing him walking away from the massive explosion after taking care of the terrorists and saving the village remains iconic after 18 years.

Hulk’s Make-Shift Boxing Gloves

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Before Mark Ruffalo’s version of the Hulk, the green Avenger was once played by Edward Norton, who debuted in Louis Leterrier’s The Incredible Hulk. Also released in 2008, just a couple of months after Favreau and Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, the project was made in partnership with Universal Pictures, since they own the movie rights to the character. Admittedly, the film is largely forgotten or sidelined, both by fans and Marvel Studios, considering how the MCU had to pivot after the recasting.

In recent years, however, the franchise has more actively incorporated it in its storytelling, with the returns of Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross and Tim Blake Nelson’s the Leader, not to mention Thaddeus Ross’s expanded role. Still, The Incredible Hulk has some great moments that hold up pretty well to this day.

Nothing compares, however, when the Hulk takes on Abomination in Harlem — the first time that the green Avenger really faced someone who was at a similar level in terms of strength. At one point in the sequence, Bruce Banner’s evolved form coolly ripped a police car into two and used the split parts as boxing gloves. It’s a creative way to showcase the character’s powers with some pretty nifty visuals.

Thor Reclaiming Mjölnir & Regains His Powers

Kenneth Branagh’s Thor significantly expanded the MCU’s scope. Marking the first film in the franchise set in space, it established that Earth isn’t the only setting in the expansive universe. It laid the groundwork for the eventual arrival of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Skrulls, and even Thanos. Asgard was a properly developed realm, inhabited by iconic characters such as Thor, Odin, Frigga, and, of course, Loki.

Over the years, the God of Thunder significantly evolved, with his current version being very different from when he was first introduced in the MCU. That said, one thing remains: scenes where he calls to his choice of weapon, whether it’s Mjölnir or Stormbreaker, are always crowd pleasers.

Given that, seeing Chris Hemsworth’s hero learn his lesson after being banished to Earth by his father will always be satisfying. Just when Jane Foster thought that Thor was dead, he regained his powers with Mjölnir flying ferociously to him. It was a triumphant scene and a satisfying payoff to the character’s hero’s journey in the movie. Thor would have several similar moments in the MCU after that, but there’s something special about the very first one.

Captain America’s Final Flight

Doing a period piece for Phase 1’s final origin film was a ballsy move for Marvel Studios. While Captain America: The First Avenger could have easily been a film that was primarily set in the modern time with callbacks to the past, director Joe Johnston fully embraced the film being set in the 1940s, during World War II. Incorporating real-world events made the movie stronger, especially considering what the hero stood for during those times.

Captain America: The First Avenger has no shortage of great scenes. Arguably, it’s one of the most underrated origins in the franchise, primarily because of how strong the next two movies are in the series — Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. It effectively introduced who Steve Rogers was and what he stood for, multiple times and in different ways throughout the film.

Among Captain America: The First Avengers‘ best scenes, however, Steve’s sacrificial flight perfectly summarized who he was as a person. The movie established his best traits, but his biggest selfless act was reserved for the end of the film. His heartbreaking conversation with Peggy Carter through the radio added drama and weight to the moment and will never fail to have an emotional impact on anyone, especially after learning about their eventual reunion at the end of Avengers: Endgame,

Avengers’ Assembling Scene In The Battle Of New York

After four years of build-up, Feige’s original MCU plan finally materialized in The Avengers. The 2012 movie redefined what summer blockbuster meant, as Marvel Studios released their first-ever major crossover event. The assembling of the original Earth’s Mightiest Heroes had been teased through cameos and post-credits scenes, but seeing them all together for the first time is arguably one of the best moments in the MCU’s 18-year history.

No frame captures how special The Avengers was than the revolving shot of the team in the middle of Manhattan as they come together against Loki and the Chitauri army. With Alan Silvestri’s now iconic theme swelling in the background, it’s difficult not to still be affected by the scene, even though Marvel Studios has come up with bigger and more ambitious sequences. Arguably, seeing the original six heroes assemble now through a rewatch of The Avengers is more emotional, knowing what came after that for the MCU.

After all these years, the aforementioned sequence remains one of the top moments in franchise history. It isn’t as grand or dramatic as the similar scenes in subsequent Avengers films, but for those who have been long-time fans of the MCU, it will also be special.

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