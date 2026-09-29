Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Digital and 4K Release Dates Revealed, And It’s Going Back to a Marvel Tradition

Spider-Man: Brand New Day naturally had a lot of hype ahead of its debut, but no one could have predicted that the film would become not only the highest-grossing MCU movie but also the biggest hit in the history of the domestic box office. To say that Tom Holland’s latest adventure as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has cemented its place in film history is an understatement; it’s also provided a spark for the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe that it desperately needed. Even though this week has already brought news that Spider-Man: Brand New Day may very well be returning to theaters with some extra footage, the movie’s home media release has already been confirmed.

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Sony Pictures has confirmed two key release dates for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, revealing that the film will become available on Digital-HD platforms next week on October 6th, and that fans waiting on the physical home media release will have to wait until closer to Christmas. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD December 15th, with collectible editions confirmed to be released alongside traditional versions. The best part about it, though, is that Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s home release will get back to the Marvel tradition of a ton of bonus features, something that not every MCU movie has managed in recent years.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Home Release Includes Hours of Extras

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In the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, back when home media releases were a much bigger piece of Hollywood’s pie, the DVD and Blu-ray debuts for each film would come packed with behind-the-scenes footage and other goodies for fans patient enough to buy the film again after its theatrical debut. Recent years have seen a lot of these elements cut down, though, like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which arrived with just three extra featurettes, or Captain America: Brave New World, which only had two. By comparison, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive with the most in years, with Sony confirming all these extras for the 4K, Blu-ray, and digital releases:

Outtakes: Goofs, Gaffes and Gags – Go behind-the-scenes and inside the on-set hi-jinx captured on camera.

Featurettes: Tom Holland: The Evolving Spider – Step inside the shoes of Tom Holland as he reveals his many evolving roles in front of and behind the camera while making Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Brand New Direction – Destin Daniel Cretton takes the audience inside his creative process for capturing a more mature Spider-man that focuses on more complex themes. Secret Sources and Hidden Spider Eggs – Dive deep inside Spider-Man: Brand New Day as secret, hidden references to the Marvel universe and beyond are revealed. Possession! – Step inside the process of inventing and executing the practical, physical performances that realize our villain’s powerful mental abilities on camera. Peter and The Punisher – Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal dive deep into their long-standing off-camera relationship and how it fueled the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Spider-Man and the Punisher. Live-Action Comics – Go behind the scenes and inside Director Destin Daniel Cretton’s labor of love to painstakingly recreate some of the most iconic comic covers and Spider-Man’s lore on camera in live action. Friends and Foes – Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon and the all-star cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day take the audience inside the joyous and fun-filled process of the ensemble of actors. Webs, Wires, and Runaway Tanks – World renowned stunt coordinator and action choreographer Peng Zhang details the practical approach to the real-world spider-stunts and action. Scorpions, Ninjas , and the Spider-Suit – The costume department of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reveals the art of designing and realizing the massive cast of costumed characters and reinventing the beloved Spider-Suit. Lost Memories from Set: Camera Roll – Take a look at the memories captured behind the scenes from set.



It’s worth noting, of course, that the DVD copy of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will only have three of the above extras: Tom Holland: Evolving Spider, Brand New Direction, and Friends and Foes featurettes. To that end, there doesn’t appear to be a director’s commentary included in the release, nor any of the deleted scenes that were shot and left on the cutting room floor, meaning perhaps an even bigger packaged release of the film is being planned to include even more material.