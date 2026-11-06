5 Movie Trilogies That Actually Needed 1 More Movie to Be Perfect

When it’s not a standalone film, three installments often seem like the ideal number to tell a story: there’s room to develop character arcs, build the plot step by step, and reach a conclusion without stretching the main idea too thin. But not every trilogy gets that opportunity right, as some end with storylines that could have been handled better, others leave important parts of their universes unexplored, and a few don’t even manage to tell a complete story. In some cases, one more movie could have fixed these issues and made the whole thing work much better.

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And those are exactly the cases we’re talking about here. This list features 5 trilogies that were already good but could have been even more complete with one extra installment, or that ran into problems along the way and could have benefited from one final sequel to set things right.

5) The Before Trilogy

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One of the coolest things about the Before trilogy (and something that makes it stand out from most trilogies) is that it never tries to sell the idea that finding the right person magically solves all your relationship problems — quite the opposite. The movies show how much things can change over the years, even when two people are still in love. The story follows Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy), who meet by chance on a train and spend a night together in Vienna in Before Sunrise. Nine years later, they reunite in Paris, but now they have to deal with everything that’s happened since that first night. Then, in Before Midnight, another time jump shows them living together and raising two daughters, while also dealing with arguments and frustrations.

So, how does the trilogy end? The couple makes an attempt to reconcile, but wouldn’t it be interesting to find out whether they actually managed to get past that difficult period? A potential fourth movie could catch up with them a few years later, when they’re at another stage in their lives, and explore how their relationship has changed after all this time together. And yes, another movie might not be strictly necessary, but considering what the trilogy is all about (basically an exploration of people and relationships), it would still be pretty interesting to see. In fact, Hawke and Delpy have openly discussed , although nothing concrete has come of those conversations.

4) The Chronicles of Narnia

image courtesy of 20th century studios

There’s already another attempt to adapt The Chronicles of Narnia, this time with Greta Gerwig at the helm, but the 2000s movies still hold a special place in many fans’ hearts. And there’s no mystery about why this trilogy belongs on this list: there’s plenty of source material left to explore. The original story begins with the Pevensie siblings discovering Narnia through a wardrobe and getting caught up in a battle against the White Witch (Tilda Swinton). The story then follows their return to the magical kingdom, and in The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, it starts shifting the focus to Eustace (Will Poulter), the Pevensies’ cousin, who embarks on a new adventure with Prince Caspian (Ben Barnes). That third movie was already setting the stage for a different kind of sequel, but things didn’t go according to plan.

The studio behind it officially announced that The Silver Chair would be the next film, with an entirely new creative team attached. However, a significant drop in audience interest after the third installment (along with other factors) made the project difficult to get off the ground. And the truth is that it could have been a great opportunity to give the franchise a fresh start, since the story would no longer rely on the Pevensie siblings to lead the way, allowing people to explore a different side of Narnia. Now, The Magician’s Nephew is set to hit theaters as a reboot of the classic, and while it’s not the sequel we had in mind, hopefully Narnia will get another chance to take off this time.

3) The Maze Runner

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The case of The Maze Runner is a bit tricky because the first movie was really good, but the last one was pretty much the opposite. So why does it belong on this list? Well, just like The Chronicles of Narnia, there was still source material that could have been adapted, although this time it would have worked better as a spin-off. Based on the first three books in the series, the trilogy follows Thomas (Dylan O’Brien), a young man who wakes up in an area surrounded by a deadly maze, with no memory of his past. As he tries to escape, he discovers that he’s part of an experiment connected to the Flare virus, which has devastated humanity, and that the organization behind it is willing to sacrifice several lives to find a cure. And the movies put a lot of emphasis on uncovering secrets, which was really what drew audiences in.

But after seeing how everything ended, doesn’t it make you wonder how it all began? Looking at the books The Kill Order and The Fever Code, there was definitely room to explore that. Reportedly, though, the team discussed the possibility and wasn’t interested in moving forward with another film. And it wasn’t necessary to turn the series into a huge franchise with many installments; just one extra chapter, this time as a prequel, could have helped bring the whole story together (not to mention answer some of the questions the films left behind). Well, a new project set in this universe was announced in 2024, but the big question now is whether it will actually happen.

2) Spider-Man (Sam Raimi Trilogy)

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To this day, Spider-Man remains one of the most popular superheroes in the genre, but we shouldn’t forget that much of that success came from the original 2000s trilogy directed by Sam Raimi. Those movies gave us unforgettable moments, but the way the story wrapped up left a lot to be desired, especially because Spider-Man 3 tried to fit too many characters and conflicts into a single movie. Peter (Tobey Maguire) was already dealing with his problems with Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) and Harry (James Franco) when he also had to face Sandman and Venom, all while struggling with the symbiote’s influence on his own personality. The result wasn’t the ending a trilogy this popular deserved, also because of Harry’s storyline.

It’s no secret the whole project fell apart because Raimi wasn’t happy with the script for the fourth movie that was actually in development. He didn’t want to release something that failed to meet his expectations, which is understandable, but it also left an entire generation of fans hoping for a continuation for years. Actually, another sequel wasn’t necessarily needed to move the story forward, but (not to mention that John Malkovich was reportedly in talks to play the Vulture). Even though we got to see Maguire return as Peter in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s still a shame that his version of the hero’s story ended the way it did.

1) The Divergent Series

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Of all the trilogies on this list, the Divergent series has the most obvious case for deserving a fourth movie: its story never got a proper ending, leaving everyone with a cliffhanger after the third film. Based on Veronica Roth’s books, this dystopia follows Tris Prior (Shailene Woodley), a young woman living in a society divided into factions who finds out that her personality doesn’t fit into just one of them. As she tries to figure out where she belongs, things turn into a fight against the people controlling that society, especially after Tris and her allies discover there’s much more to the world beyond their city’s walls. Divergent, Insurgent, and Allegiant were all meant to build this story, but then everything stopped right when some of its main questions were supposed to be answered.

The plan was always to keep the story going and turn it into something as big as The Hunger Games, for example, even splitting the final book into two movies. However, after Allegiant bombed at the box office, the release of the fourth installment was scrapped. It was a time when the YA dystopian trend was starting to lose steam, and some of the creative changes made along the way hadn’t exactly pleased all the fans either. Still, the studio considered wrapping things up with a TV film rather than throwing away everything that had already been done. Did that work out? Not at all. Woodley also wasn’t interested in this new direction, since she had originally signed on to make movies for theatrical release. And so, to this day, the fate of the trilogy is still completely up in the air.

Did we miss a trilogy that deserved one last chapter? Maybe you still want to see what happens next in some of these stories? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!