5 Movie Trilogies That Are Masterpieces All the Way Through

Movie trilogies that contain one masterpiece are a rarity, but ones made up completely of such gems are truly impressive. It’s not easy crafting a near-perfect film; it requires careful consideration of everything from the cinematography and score to the large- and small-scale story details.

Titles that excel in every area will win viewers over, but series that accomplish it three times will stick with them for years to come. From one of the best adaptations of a fantasy story to the most influential sci-fi films of all time, these trilogies prove as much. They’re not just some of the best movie trilogies of all time. They also prove it’s possible to keep the momentum of a strong story going all the way through.

5) The Lord of the Rings

Image via New Line Cinema

Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy is made up of three standout films. (They’re so good that it’s difficult deciding which Lord of the Rings movie is the best of them.) The Fellowship of the Ring masterfully captures the adventurous spirit of J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material, and it remains gripping from the time Bilbo leaves the Shire until Frodo breaks from the Fellowship. The Two Towers ups the stakes further, avoiding the dip in quality that hurts so many middle movies. And The Return of the King concludes on a high, offering another action-packed and hard-hitting title — but one that ends with closure and hope.

All three Lord of the Rings installments are among the best fantasy movies of all time. They’re powerful individually, and they’re even more stunning at as a whole. The score, the cinematography, and the acting are all top-notch, providing an absolute feast for fantasy lovers. Despite being 20 years old, the trilogy holds up. It’s truly one of the greats.

4) The Dark Knight

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

There are some masterfully made superhero movies out there, but not many series in the category keep their momentum all the way through. With a talent like Christopher Nolan at the helm, The Dark Knight trilogy is an exception. The Batman films kick off in impressive fashion with Batman Begins, an opener that actually gets better with each viewing. The 2005 film lays the groundwork for a gritty and deep take on DC’s Caped Crusader. And both The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises continue to deliver on that promise.

The writing and cinematography elevate all the films in The Dark Knight trilogy, but the actors truly make it shine. Christian Bale is incredible as both Bruce Wayne and Batman, and each of the major villains he faces is brought to life by stars who are iconic in their roles. Liam Neeson’s Ra’s al Ghul, Heath Ledger’s Joker, and Tom Hardy’s Bane all make the series’ conflicts more memorable. On top of everything else, it’s enough to earn all three Dark Knight movies masterpiece status.

3) Captain America (Original Trilogy)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Superhero series with no misses might be rare, but Marvel has an exception as well: the original Captain America trilogy. Although there is a fourth Captain America film, the first three installments tell a full story focused on the MCU’s first iteration of the character: Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. (If we’re lucky, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will get the same treatment…) And the original Captain America trilogy proves excellent from Steve’s origin story in Captain America: The First Avenger to his devastating break with Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War.

The first three Captain America movies are visually stunning, capitalizing on solid action and effects, as well as other great details, like costuming. Evans is obviously iconic in the role — so much so that Avengers: Doomsday is bringing him back for more. And each film grows his character and his view of patriotism in compelling ways. In terms of storytelling, every film in the series raises the bar for the next one. All three successfully top their predecessors, too.

2) The Godfather

Image Courtesy of Paramount

The Godfather is a classic for good reason, and its sequels are just as compelling. (In fact, one even manages to surpass it.) Michael Corleone’s story opens with a meeting that perfectly captures the series’ themes, and the 1972 film makes good use of every scene that comes after. The writing excels in that regard, and stars like Al Pacino and Marlon Brando are powerhouses. They bring the drama to the next level, and then The Godfather II still manages to top the first installment.

The Godfather‘s sequel builds on the framework of its predecessor, ultimately weaving a story with greater depth — and a more honest look at organized crime. It helps that we already know the characters, making us more invested in everything they’re up to. And that continues into The Godfather Part III, which may dip compared to the others. However, it’s not nearly as bad as its reputation suggests. It takes Michael’s arc in an interesting direction, and it concludes it in the only way that makes sense.

1) Star Wars (Original Trilogy)

Dubbing the original Star Wars trilogy a masterpiece all the way through might be controversial, but it’s time we admit that Return of the Jedi is nearly as good as the two prior movies. (Yes, Ewoks and all.) It’s telling that the original Star Wars films are still beloved classics after all these years, pointing to the fact that they do something right — a lot of things, really. The effects may not hold up, but they were groundbreaking at the time. And even with age, the actual story, performances, and messages all remain strong.

With the original Star Wars films becoming classics, it’s even unfathomable to think of the series without the flaws that are present. This is one of those trilogies that has become more of a masterpiece with time, and each film contributes to that.

