Divergent Author Reveals Why Final Film Was Never Made (& It’s More Than Just Box Office Performance)

Fans of YA dystopias had it made in the 2010s. Not only was the book genre hugely popular but those books were making their way to big screen adaptations as well giving fans their beloved stories and characters the kinds of live action exploration most book fans only dream of. There was another big trend in entertainment at the time as well, and that was to split the final installment of a series into two films. It worked for The Hunger Games, but for fans of Veronica Roth’s Divergent series, things were very different. The planned fourth film never happened after the third film, Allegiant, faltered at the box office. But according to Roth there’s another reason the story didn’t get its completion even after a planned turn to the small screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the cancellation of the fourth film, Lionsgate had plans to turn the fourth movie — Ascendant — into a TV movie for Starz that would have in turn kicked off a series. However, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Roth explained that the movie’s cast opted not to return, resulting in the project being cancelled.

“I think at that point all of the actors had kind of moved forward,” Roth said. “Everyone had moved forward, and we weren’t going to move back.”

The Cancellation of Ascendant Will Always Leave Fans With a Big Question About the Ending

To a certain extent it is not a huge surprise that the reason Ascendant never made it to even the small screen was because of actors moving on. Divergent had been one of Shailene Woodley’s (who played Tris) big feature film breaks. After 2016’s Allegiant, she had another notable role in HBO’s Big Little Lies in 2017. However, the cancellation of the film and potential television series has long left fans with some questions about how the movie version of Tris’ story would have actually played out. The Divergent books notoriously see the heroine die at the end — something that has long been controversial among fans of the books. While Roth said that she was told that the movies would “totally” keep her ending, even Roth can’t say for sure how Ascendant would have ended. With the final movie left unmade, fans are left simply with the book’s ending and endless debate about what it could have been on screen.

That doesn’t mean that the Divergent story is over, however. Roth’s latest book, The Sixth Faction, is out now and it is a new Divergent story. The first book in a planned duology, The Sixth Faction is something of a “what if” which explores what would have happened had Tris made a different choice when it came to her Faction. While fans will have to wait for the second book, The Last Testimony, to arrive next year to see how things work out in this version of the story, you can bet that Divergent fans are hopeful that maybe Tris lives at the end.

Are you still upset that the fourth Divergent film was never made? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.