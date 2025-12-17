5 Netflix and Warner Bros. Crossovers That Can Finally Become a Reality

Netflix is at the center of a massive Hollywood shakeup after entering exclusive negotiations to acquire Warner Bros., and there are a number of aspects to this deal that are worthy of discussion. Much of that discussion at the moment is tied to the impact on theatrical releases and the future of HBO Max, but we wanted to look at the fun side of this acquisition, which is a new stacked lineup of IP that can now make a host of dream crossovers a reality, and here are our top 5 crossovers we hope to see.

5. Looney Tunes x Creature Cases

We’re going to start with the animated side of things, which is a strength for both Warner Bros. and Netflix. There were several routes to take, but we landed on a crossover between the longtime classic property Looney Tunes and Netflix’s immensely popular animated series Creature Cases.

Creature Cases doesn’t have the history of Looney Tunes, but Agent Sam Snow and Agent Kit Casey have already made a big impact in just a few years, and the series has become a hit for Netflix’s ever-expanding animated library. Meanwhile, Looney Tunes and its classic roster of characters continue to be favorites across films and TV. Seeing characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy, Tweety Bird, Sylvester, and more interact with Sam, Kit, and Wally Bungler would be a delight for longtime Looney Tunes fans and would also introduce a new legion of fans to those all-time favorites, so it’s truly a win-win situation.

4. Wednesday x Beetlejuice

Few on this list are as much of a no-brainer as this one, and that’s because they have already kind of crossed over, just not like you expect. The proposed crossover is Wednesday and Beetlejuice, and those who watched Beetlejuice Beetlejuice know that Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is actually one of the film’s leads, so there’s already a thread between the two franchises.

That said, Ortega isn’t playing Wednesday in the film, so the franchises haven’t actually crossed over, at least not yet. Beetlejuice’s off-the-wall and quirky humor is a perfect fit for the equally quirky but lethal force of nature known as Wednesday, and seeing a team-up or even the two sides facing off would be magic, especially with Tim Burton in the director’s chair. Fingers crossed this happens, because it could be amazing.

3. The Witcher x Mortal Kombat

While the film and TV side of this deal is getting most of the attention, there’s another element to this involving the video game space. Warner Bros. also happens to be the home of the Mortal Kombat franchise, which spans both video games and film, and there’s one franchise crossover that I hope we get to see make the jump to the games specifically.

That crossover would be with The Witcher, and specifically, making Geralt a playable character in the next Mortal Kombat game. The Mortal Kombat franchise is no stranger to utilizing outside characters in its games in DLC, with everyone from the Terminator to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles making appearances over the years. Geralt could be a perfect addition to the game as well, utilizing his twin swords, signs, and Witcher potions to craft a lethally efficient fighter. Geralt already made an appearance in Soul Calibur, so why not Mortal Kombat?

2. KPop Demon Hunters x Teen Titans Go!

One of the most delightful surprises of the year has been Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, which dominated the small screen, Apple and Spotify playlists, and even theaters at various points during the year. It wasn’t the only property to have a breakout year though, as DC had a stellar year on both the big screen and in the world of comics. So the question becomes, what would be a perfect way to create a crossover between the two franchises?

Well, why not combine HUNTR/X with the lovable heroes known as Teen Titans Go? The Teen Titans Go! crew has created some truly unforgettable moments over the years, and are often cracking jokes and having wild adventures while also breaking the fourth wall. Imagine the hijinks they could get into by throwing them into the world of KPop. It would also be amazing to see the Titans recreated in the KPop animation style, which would only make the battles pop that much more. Rumi and Robin, Myra and Raven, and Zoey and Beast Boy writes itself, with Starfire and Cyborg rounding out what could be one of the best team-ups of the year.

1. Stranger Things x Scooby-Doo

There are several franchises synonymous with Warner Bros, but one of the truly timeless ones is the Mystery Inc. crew from Scooby-Doo. Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred are some of pop culture’s most iconic detectives, even if some of the crew spend most of their time running for their lives or hunting for snacks. Netflix has its own fan favorite crew of detectives as well in the beloved cast of Stranger Things, and it would be rather perfect to see these two franchises finally collide.

Both franchises involve a group of would-be detectives hunting monsters and attempting to solve mysteries, and while Scooby-Doo doesn’t involve Demogorgons, you just know Scoob and the gang would find a way to take them down in the most unique way possible. Having Shaggy and Velma stumble upon Eleven and Hopper as they make their way through the Upside Down while Fred, Daphne, and Scooby help Mike, Nancy, and Lucas deal with monsters topside would make for a fun and thrilling adventure, and hopefully that crossover finally becomes a reality at some point soon.

