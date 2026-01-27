10 Spider-Man Characters We Want To Join the MCU After Game-Changing New Marvel Sony Rumor

The latest Sony and Marvel rumors could create some big moments for fans of Spider-Man and his supporting characters. The rumors indicate that Sony is “more open” to sharing its Spider-Man characters with Marvel Studios. Up to now, Sony has only allowed Marvel to use Spider-Man licensed characters in Spider-Man movies, which are co-produced alongside Disney. However, what these new rumors indicate is that Sony might be more willing to allow some of these characters to appear in other Marvel properties, opening the door for some big additions. Marvel is bigger and more successful than Sony, and it could offer up a bit of success after Sony’s recent box office flops.

Here are 10 Spider-Man characters we want to see Sony share with Marvel in the future.

10) Venom

Venom is the only success story that Sony has had when it comes to Spider-Man movies that doesn’t include Spider-Man. All three Venom films were a success, although critics were not as positive about the sequels. Despite this, Tom Hardy was great as Eddie Brock, and many fans were waiting to see him finally face off with Spider-Man. Even if that doesn’t happen, it would be nice to see the MCU bring in Venom or an adjacent symbiote like Agent Venom and do something with it on a higher level.

9) Silver Sable

Sony was planning a movie with Silver Sable in it before the box office failures of Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter caused them to put a stop to all their in-production films. Silver Sable could be a great addition to the Marvel Disney+ world, as she is a mercenary for hire from the fictional European state of Symkaria. However, she is mostly the hunter of war criminals, and is a street-level merc who could fit in well alongside someone like Daredevil or Punisher if Marvel wanted to use her.

8) Black Cat

Sony tried to introduce Black Cat in Amazong Spider-Man 2 when Felicity Jones showed up as a secretary named Felicia at Oscorp. The rumors were that she was Black Cat, and she was working for the company in a long con to rob Oscorp as the Black Cat. However, since the series ended with that movie, nothing was done to further her story. Black Cat was supposed to be in the Silver Sable movie that Sony was working on, but with that scrapped, she remains a highly sought-after missing Spider-Man character. If she doesn’t appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the MCU needs to find a place for her somewhere else.

7) Mister Negative

Mister Negative is a big enough villain to appear in anyone’s movie, but Sony holds the rights thanks to his main connection with Spider-Man. That said, there are strong rumors he will be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as one of the antagonists in what appears to be the Gang Wars storyline, along with Tombstone, Scorpion, and others. Whether he shows up in Brand New Day or not, Mister Negative is too great a villain to let things end there. Mister Negative could make a great villain for just about any MCU hero.

6) Sandman

Sandman is a Spider-Man villain whose best stories have seen him become a hero, or at least the stories where he attempts to seek redemption. There was an acclaimed Avengers run where Sandman joined the Avengers with Captain America’s blessing to try to prove to people he could turn his life around and become a hero. The best part is that Thomas Haden Church has already proven to be a perfect Sandman in the Sam Raimi movies, and having him return for a redemption arc, maybe with the Thunderbolts, could be brilliant.

5) Norman Osborn

Norman Osborn has become so much more than a Spider-Man supporting character. While his current run at Marvel might be his best, as he is working with Spider-Man to help him in any way he can, especially after the cleansing of his sins by Sin-Eater has made him remorseful and seeking redemption. However, Osborn’s run as the head of HAMMER after he took over SHIELD was also great. Having someone like Norman Osborn step into a position of power in a world that fears superheroes could make him a perfect overarching antagonist for the future.

4) Doctor Octopus

Doctor Octopus is arguably Spider-Man’s greatest villain, but he has become one of the best Spider-Man supporting characters over the last two decades. One of the best Spider-Man runs was arguably Superior Spider-Man, when Doc Ock took over Peter Parker’s body and became the new Spider-Man. This could be a great storyline for a future Spider-Man movie, but Doc Ock is too iconic a Marvel villain to remain on the sidelines waiting for something to do. He could be a fantastic villain for several Marvel heroes, and he could also be a fantastic addition as an antihero as well.

3) Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter was a critical and box office flop for Sony. It wasn’t as bad a movie as some people claim, but it wasn’t anything special either, which is disappointing for a character like Kraven. Kraven’s Last Hunt is one of the best Spider-Man stories, and that should have been in a Spider-Man movie rather than throwing him into his own solo film. However, Kraven is a brilliant villain, and he hunts all animals. That could put him in a Black Panther movie or even throw him in a movie with Silver Sable and Black Cat. Kraven needs to be redeemed by the MCU.

2) Spider-Woman

One of the best Spider-Man characters who could be perfect in the MCU without ever meeting up with Spider-Man is Spider-Woman. That is because, even though she is considered a “Spider-Man character,” she has done so much more than that and eclipsed it in a big way. She was a major member of the Avengers and could be a perfect addition to Sam Wilson’s Avengers team. She was also a super spy and could be great in anything involving the secret agents in the MCU. Spider-Woman is also best friends with Jessica Jones, so she could join the Disney+ shows. It is long overdue for Spider-Woman to be in the MCU.

1) Miles Morales

Into the Spider-Verse is a fantastic animated movie franchise, and it will end right before The Avengers: Secret Wars. With that said, this should give the MCU the initiative to bring in Miles Morales to the live-action world in Secret Wars. If this happens, the next step would be to have Miles as a major part of the MCU in the new rebooted universe for Phase 7. Having Miles in the Champions with Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, Wiccan, and more would be perfect. Before Spider-Verse, Miles was a gamble. Now, he would be a guaranteed MCU success story.

