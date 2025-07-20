Wolverine’s 7 Best Costumes, Ranked

Wolverine have been around for 60+ years and has been a major hit for Marvel ever since. Over his career he’s had more than enough different costumes to be remembered by. Sometimes it’s simple color changes or doing something different as a disguise. Some have been more popular than others but that doesn’t mean they don’t stick around in the minds of fans for a long time. You’d be hard pressed to find a “bad” Wolverine costume but these here are the absolute be ones he’s donned over the years. It was hard to pick the best ones from all the ones in his history but we did it anyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s claw our way through the list, bub.

7) Ultimate Winter Soldier

The most recent entry on our list is Wolverine in Ultimate Wolverine. In the new Ultimate Universe, Wolverine is known as the Winter Soldier. A muzzled assassin for the Eurasian Government led by Colossus, Magik, and Omega Red, jumps onto the list. With a red star in the middle and along with his mostly silent demeanor this version of Logan has terrified fans. While the original Ultimate Wolverine was stuck with a generic costume, he stands out from the rest in this universe.

Being controlled by the Maker’s regime, this Wolverine is stripped of most of his personality and is more animal than man. Fans are divided on this title as a whole with the new Ultimate Universe but everyone has loved this costume.

6) X-Force

In a similar look vein we have X-Force Wolverine. Another stealth based Wolverine this version of the character makes up for the personality missing in the Ultimate one and is costume is a bit cooler, too. With matching costumes with the rest of the Uncanny X-Force team, this remains a really sleek look. In fact, if it were in a different colorway, this particular look might have ranked much higher on the list — but the all black is pretty cool, too.

5) Old Man Logan

The most “cowboy” looking Wolverine of the bunch is Old Man Logan. Opting out of a traditional costume, this Wolverine makes due with a duster and the occasional stetson. In one of the many dark futures for the X-Men, this look represents loss for Logan. After losing everyone he cared about once, he lost it all once again. He’s out for blood once again. It may not be the go to look of Wolverine but is a fan favorite among X-Men fans. It would be expanded a bit more on the ongoing title of the same name and both look great.

4) New X-Men

Easily the most divisive pick on the list we have the New X-Men costume from the 2000’s. To match the costumes from the X-Men movie, this overall style was born. Almost nobody’s favorite X-Men look in general, for some reason this style of costume fit Wolverine the best and ends up being one of his best overall. A simple leather jacket with yellow accents to give the hint of the X-Men, it was a very Wolverine-approved look.

3) Patch

The classic disguise for Logan when he’s going solo, we have Patch. An eye patch paired with a white tuxedo and popping the claws when necessary, Patch is the classiest look Logan has typically gone for yet still felt like himself. As simple as it is, it has come back many times since its creation in his first solo series. Now it’s viewed as his go-to disguise, Patch has popped up a lot. It even acts as a codename for him when it’s needed. Hopefully he’s doesn’t reveal his hand with it too soon.

2) Yellow and Blue

Courtesy of Marvel

The original Wolverine look has stood as one of his best as the years have gone on and for good reason: it’s classic. After New X-Men the costume returned in Astonishing X-Men and has mostly stuck around since. The colors compliment him super well and screams icon status. Since then it’s gone on to be in classic tales old and new.

It’s easily one of the most debated costumes for Wolverine and for good reason. Between this and the infamous re color, fans can’t decide which ones the best. Once again the statement with mileage but it’s his second best this time.

1) Brown and Tan

As good as the original colors are, nothing beats the classic John Byrne brown and tan costume. A re-color of the Yellow and Blue, Wolverine stands out best with this costume. The warmer colors feel a lot closer to his personality and the design is better, too. Remove the rounded shoulders, add the classic red belt and a cigar, that’s Wolverine in a nutshell. It’s debatable which color duo is the better when it comes to Wolverine and will continue to be debated but it’s a case of both options being great. Both of them are good, we just think this one is just that much better in the end.

What is your favorite costume Wolverine has had? Let us know down in the comments.