6 Times Star Wars Came Incredibly Close To Giving Us Exactly What We All Want (But Still Failed)

The galaxy far, far away is an endless well of stories and is constantly expanding its reach across film, television, games, and literature. For decades, fans have clung to certain hopes, specific storylines, and character appearances (or reappearances) that seem tantalizingly within reach, only to have the plot swerve at the last minute. There are moments when creators drop a breadcrumb that promises a beloved concept or a deep-cut piece of lore is about to be realized in spectacular fashion. The anticipation builds, the theories flood the internet, and the collective desire of the fan base reaches a fever pitch. Yet, time and again, the final outcome pulls its punch, leaving fans with a typically satisfying but ultimately lacking taste of what could have been.

These are the instances where the franchise flirted with perfection, offering a glimpse of the ultimate wish fulfillment before retreating at the last possible moment.

6) The Development Hell of Rogue Squadron

For years, the legendary fighter pilots of Rogue Squadron have been icons of the franchise through their spectacular run in video games and novels. When Patty Jenkins was announced to direct a new film centered on this elite unit, it felt like the perfect cinematic realization of a fan favorite, promising high-stakes combat and the long-awaited return of classic starfighter action to the big screen.

The project was originally dated for a 2023 release, occupying a key spot in the theatrical slate for Lucasfilm/Disney. However, as the months passed, the film was continuously delayed and then ultimately pulled from the schedule entirely, suggesting it was dead or in indefinite limbo. The chance to see the greatest star pilot ensemble in a dedicated movie remains a beautiful, frustratingly unfulfilled dream.

5) More Lore on the Whills

The mystical microscopic beings known as the Whills represent the deepest, most philosophical layer of Star Wars lore, serving as the original framing device for the entire saga according to George Lucas himself. In fact, the original films were meant to focus on the Whills instead of the Force itself, with the Whills and midichlorians having a symbiotic relationship.

While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story introduced the Guardian of the Whills, suggesting a pivot toward exploring the fundamental nature of the Force, the plot ultimately only scratched the tip of the proverbial iceberg of this mystical lore. While a future series or film may delve deeper, the initial confirmation of their existence in a major film only served to remind fans that the vast, cosmic secret of the Whills remains just out of view.

4) The Arrival of Darth Plagueis

The dark legend of Darth Plagueis the Wise is the single most important piece of unseen history in the prequel era, as his teachings set Palpatine on his path to galactic conquest. The High Republic setting of The Acolyte overlaps with Plagueis’ own timeline, making the potential for his live-action debut a massive point of speculation at the time.

The finale of The Acolyte finally revealed a shadowy, mysterious figure watching Qimir and Osha from a cave as they departed in its closing minutes, which was later confirmed to be Plagueis. However, this appearance was merely a non-speaking, brief cameo, and after the series’ cancellation, the character’s terrifying potential, motivations, and full presence are now left only to the imagination (or hopefully future projects).

3) Satine Kryze in Live-Action

Duchess Satine Kryze is one of the most important characters in Obi-Wan Kenobi’s life, a central figure in Mandalore’s history, and one of the most important emotional cores of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. With her sister, Bo-Katan Kryze, now a prominent live-action character in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, it seemed inevitable that Satine would at least be referenced.

Despite Bo-Katan’s central role in The Mandalorian and the future of Mandalore itself, she has never once uttered her sister’s name in a live-action setting. The opportunity for a quiet, powerful moment of reflection or even a flashback to acknowledge the former Duchess’ sacrifice has been consistently overlooked, keeping her story confined only to animation.

2) A Live-Action Clone Wars Series

The Clone Wars animated series is arguably the most beloved piece of Star Wars content outside of the original trilogy, with the dynamic between Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano as its emotional core. When the Disney+ series Ahsoka featured flashbacks to Anakin and his Padawan fighting side-by-side during the war, the fan base exploded.

These brief but stunning glimpses of the two Jedi in their prime, with Hayden Christensen in full Clone War era armor for the first time on a live-action set, proved that a faithful live-action adaptation of the era is not only possible, but would be stunning. However, these scenes were used only to further Ahsoka’s current story, leaving the potential of a full-scale, live-action Clone Wars drama unpursued…for now.

1) A Crossover Between Star Wars Rebels and Andor

Mon Mothma between Hera Syndulla and Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels.

In Season 2, Episode 9 of Star Wars: Andor—”Welcome to the Rebellion”—Cassian rescues Mon Mothma from Coruscant and ushers her to safety under Luthen Rael’s instruction. The entire episode ties into the events of the Star Wars Rebels episode “Secret Cargo,” where the animated Ghost crew famously picks up Mon Mothma from that same resuce later in the day, confirming Mon Mothma’s official defection to the Rebellion.

The two scenes align perfectly, making it the ideal moment for the live-action Ghost crew—Hera Syndulla, Kanan Jarrus, Sabine Wren, Zeb Orrelios, and Ezra Bridger—to appear as the transport and extraction team. It would have been the first live-action adaptation of the entire early rebel cell, but the rescue scene ultimately ended with Cassian’s involvement.