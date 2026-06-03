7 Best MCU Characters Without Superpowers, Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has found massive success adapting the stories and characters from Marvel Comics onto the big and small screens alike. While some Marvel stories are far more grounded than others, they are, by their very nature, outlandish stories that exaggerate the traditional struggle of good versus evil on a grand scale, delivering eye-catching action spectacles that have been delighting audiences for years. The movies and TV shows of the MCU have seen the franchise consistently expand, always seeking to introduce new characters and ideas into its groundbreaking Marvel narrative. Naturally, this has seen many characters boasting extraordinary abilities join the ranks of the franchise.

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Interestingly, it’s not always the strongest characters that make the most compelling figures. In fact, sometimes, the most powerful MCU characters actually sit in the shadow of those without any super abilities whatsoever, with several unenhanced human characters standing out as some of the franchise’s best. The following characters might not boast godlike powers or have benefitted from the enhancements of super soldier serums, but they’re still some of the MCU’s best regardless.

7) Okoye

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While the effects of the heart-shaped herb essentially render its users MCU super soldiers, not all of Wakanda’s protectors benefit from its enhancements. The Dora Milaje boast many great characters, but their general, Okoye, is by far the coolest. Played by Danai Gurira across her many MCU appearances, Okoye is one of the most sympathetic and effective members of the elite group of Wakandan soldiers. Despite having no powers, she regularly goes toe-to-toe with incredibly dangerous and powerful beings, taking her vow to protect Wakanda incredibly seriously.

6) Nick Fury

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Had it not been for the controversial Disney+ MCU show Secret Invasion, Nick Fury would undoubtedly have ranked higher on this list. Even so, he has served as one of the most central figures in the entire franchise, effectively founding the Avengers and consistently protecting the Earth against assorted threats. Samuel L. Jackson’s many performances in the role have helped make Nick Fury an iconic MCU character, and even though he doesn’t have any superpowers, he’s one of the franchise’s coolest figures.

5) Hawkeye

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One of the few surviving characters counted among the MCU’s original Avengers, Hawkeye’s continued presence within the franchise might once have seemed unlikely. Upon his introduction, he was one of the team’s only non-superpowered heroes, and yet he has endured where others have since died. His status as a grizzled veteran of years of heroism has seen Hawkeye’s story take a few dark and interesting turns, all of which further contribute to his status as one of the franchise’s best characters without any superpowers.

4) Yelena Belova

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Almost immediately upon making her debut, Yelena Belova stood out as one of the MCU’s best female heroes. Florence Pugh’s portrayal of the original Black Widow’s sister is nuanced, balancing moments of comedy with heart-wrenching vulnerability that makes her character stand out even against her predecessor. While she’s heavily trained and boasts many incredible skills, Yelena’s lack of enhanced abilities makes her one of the franchise’s most interesting new figures without any superpowers.

3) Luis

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Not all of the MCU’s best non-powered characters are heroes. Flying the flag for the MCU sidekicks is Luis, Scott Lang’s best friend and occasional sidekick during his many Ant-Man adventures. The fast-talking petty criminal is undeniably one of the franchise’s funniest supporting characters, and despite having only made limited appearances, Luis steals the show every time he makes it on screen. Luis is proof that personality is every bit as important as powers, as, despite not being a hero, he’s still one of the MCU’s most beloved characters.

2) Sam Wilson

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While he may not be the physically strongest character to wield Captain America’s shield, Sam Wilson is undeniably one of the best. Despite possessing no superhuman abilities, Sam was chosen by Steve Rogers to be the next Captain America, with his strong moral compass and compassionate nature being considered far more important. Throughout his MCU story so far, Sam has repeatedly proven himself as the most deserving of the title, making many difficult choices in order to best inspire and lead those around him.

1) Tony Stark

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Though Tony Stark is an MCU character most often seen in an Iron Man suit, he stands out as the franchise’s best character without superpowers, even years after his death. Throughout the Infinity Saga, Tony Stark’s story was central to the MCU’s wider narrative, as his development as a hero and protector of humanity saw him grow and evolve in numerous ways. In terms of charm and importance, there is perhaps no character in the entire MCU that will ever top Tony Stark, whether they have superpowers or not.

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