4 Sequels To Sci-Fi Masterpieces That Are Currently in the Works

The science fiction drama is so appealing to storytellers because there are no limits. Anything they can dream up in their mind can become a reality on the big screen, whether it’s a new galaxy or technology that changes humanity forever. However, playing in that sandbox can be a double-edged sword, as it’s easy for filmmakers to jump the cybernetic shark. Take the Terminator franchise, for example. At the beginning, it’s a series that wrestles with the world’s growing dependency on machines. By the end, it’s a generic action franchise that cares more about creating memorable shots than providing worthwhile commentary.

Not every sci-fi classic has to end up in the same spot as Terminator, though. There are some series that make sure to reel themselves in when it’s time to drop another entry. Fortunately for the world, a few follow-ups are on the way with serious hype. Here are four sequels to sci-fi masterpieces that are currently in the works.

4) Avatar 4

It’s hard to call Avatar 4 a sequel to a sci-fi masterpiece because Avatar: Fire and Ash has yet to hit theaters. However, the break between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water has done wonders for James Cameron, who is firing on all cylinders and ready to deliver another box-office smash in 2025.

What makes Avatar 4 a project worth waiting for is the time skip that Cameron has already confirmed will take place. A six-year jump will occur, aging Jake Sully and Neytiri’s children to better prepare them for the fight against the humans and the Na’vi who wish to harm them. There’s also a chance that the movie takes the Sully family to Earth, where the story will surely take a dramatic turn.

3) Dune: Part Three

Dune: Part Two was a worldwide sensation. The Internet couldn’t get enough of Timothée Chalamet’s performance as the complicated Paul Atreides, who had to take matters into his own hands after learning about the truth of his father’s death. Going into Dune: Part Three, Paul is walking a dark path that’s sure to change the galaxy forever.

The band is getting back together for Dune: Part Three, which will hit theaters on December 18, 2026, and a few new faces are jumping on board. Robert Pattinson joins the cast as Scytale, a Tleilaxu Face Dancer, and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke will appear as Paul’s twin children.

2) Edge of Tomorrow 2

YouTube is swarmed with trailers for fake sequels, such as a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire or another entry in the Dark Knight franchise. However, Edge of Tomorrow 2 probably has both of those properties beat because it’s been stuck in development hell for over a decade, with no chance of escape.

The Tom Cruise vehicle sees his character relive the same day over and over after being exposed to alien blood. While Edge of Tomorrow‘s ending doesn’t necessarily set up more, Cruise and his good friend Christopher McQuarrie think they can take another bite at the apple. Reports claim the sequel will begin filming in 2026, with Emily Blunt set to return alongside Cruise.

1) I Am Legend 2

Will Smith is one of the top dogs in the sci-fi genre, headlining movies like Independence Day and Men in Black. But his best project in that world might just be I Am Legend. After a virus turns the world’s population into vampire-like creatures, Smith’s Robert Neville works to find a cure and save what’s left of humanity.

Despite Neville dying at the end of the theatrical cut of the first movie, Smith will return for a sequel that acknowledges the alternate ending. Michael B. Jordan is also set to star in the project, and he won’t be playing Neville’s son, which opens the door for many possibilities.

