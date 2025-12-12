7 Great Comic Book Villains That Still Need A Movie or TV Adaptation

The superhero genre has grown into the biggest and most successful in modern cinema, with large shared universes capturing the collective attention of audiences around the world. The movies of the MCU helped popularize the idea of a shared cinematic universe, delivering continuity that adapted many Marvel Comics stories across several films, growing over time into an expansive franchise capable of breaking box-office records. Other comic book adaptations have also fared well in recent years, with the stories of the genre becoming increasingly important in any given year’s release slate, leading to an ever-growing number of comic book characters appearing on the big and small screens alike.

The very best comic book movies are often those that adapt lesser-known characters, shining a spotlight on stories from the comics that are sometimes overlooked. There’s a wealth of characters from various comic book imprints that have yet to feature in movie or TV adaptations, particularly when it comes to villains. Marvel, DC, and various other comic book companies have featured incredible antagonists that have never been adequately brought to life on the screen, even though they seem primed for adaptation into movies or TV shows.

7) Minotaur / Dario Agger

One of several strong Thor villains who have yet to make an MCU appearance, Minotaur is a Marvel antagonist perfect for adaptation. The Dario Agger incarnation of the character, in particular, would be an ideal candidate, as he is the CEO of the Roxxon Energy Corporation. His role in the comics often provides meta jokes at the expense of Marvel itself, poking fun at the corporate world and providing cutting social commentary. Though the powerful Minotaur would be a perfect villain for a movie or TV show in both a narrative and visual sense, he has yet to be adapted in any form.

6) Imperiex

There are a handful of god-tier DC villains who haven’t appeared in movies, with a few standing out as especially interesting figures. Imperiex is an embodiment of entropy and wields the power of the Big Bang, making him capable of destroying entire universes. Though the character was loosely adapted for an appearance in the short-lived animated show Legion of Super Heroes, he has yet to be properly represented on the screen, and could serve as a great villain somewhere down the line in the DCU.

5) Onslaught

Though somewhat divisive, Onslaught was introduced in one of the best X-Men comics of the 1990s. What makes the villain great is the concept behind him, which is that he is a sentient psionic entity created from the combination of Professor X and Magneto’s subconsciousnesses. The idea behind Onslaught could provide a truly exceptional cinematic event, should it ever be properly adapted onto the big or small screen. To date, Onslaught has only ever been featured outside of the comics in X-Men video games.

4) The Batman Who Laughs

As one of the most powerful Batman villains not in DC movies, The Batman Who Laughs is a character that many have been hoping to see adapted onto the screen. Effectively a combination of Batman and the Joker from the Dark Multiverse, The Batman Who Laughs possesses a combination of the worst traits of each character, making him one of the most dangerous villains in the wider DC Universe. Any adaptation would need to do the character justice, but could deliver an exceptional and unforgettable story if done correctly.

3) Annihilus

In fairness, Annihilus has admittedly been adapted in a handful of animated Marvel TV shows over the years. However, none of these appearances has ever quite been able to convey what a massive threat the villain is, skimming over a fundamental part of the character. As a god-tier Marvel villain the MCU hasn’t used, Annihilus could serve as a major antagonist within the franchise, should he ever be properly adapted to the screen.

2) Nemesis

Nemesis was introduced in his own comic book series created by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, published by Icon Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and Marvel Comics over the years. The basis of the character is that he is a dark reflection of what Batman could have been, turning into a villain after the death of his wealthy father. Though attempts have been made to adapt Nemesis to the screen, none have yet come to fruition, making him a great comic book villain desperately in need of an adaptation.

1) Judge Death

Though 2000 AD might not boast the same level of worldwide renown as Marvel or DC, it has delivered iconic characters over the years, with Judge Dredd being the most notable example. Dredd’s most iconic nemesis is Judge Death, a Judge from a dark dimension in which life itself was considered the source of all crime. The villain is as horrifying as he is incredible, and would translate perfectly to the screen should anyone seek to adapt him. Although previous attempts to bring Dredd himself to life haven’t fared too well, it’s impossible to deny the big-screen potential of a character as inherently unsettling as Judge Death.

