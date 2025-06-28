7 Strongest Thor Villains That Still Need an MCU Appearance

Thor has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a hot minute. His first solo movie was released in 2011, almost exactly a year before The Avengers, and pitted him against his brother, Loki, who sought to take control of Asgard. Thor would fight his sibling again in The Avengers before wrestling with the Dark Elves in Thor: The Dark World. Despite being one of the worst-received MCU movies at the time, the sequel did well enough for a third Thor movie to be greenlit. Thor: Ragnarok featured Hela as the main villain and also included appearances from the Executioner, Surtur, and the Grandmaster. Of course, Ragnarok was a smash hit and paved the way for Thor: Love and Thunder, which swung for the fences by casting Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

With all that in mind, it’s hard to believe that the God of Thunder has many more foes to face in the MCU. However, the character’s comic history is much more expansive than his live-action one, meaning that, as long as he stays active in the MCU, there will be more intense battles in his future.

1) Jormungand

Thor already has experience with giant animals in the MCU, thanks to Hela’s friend Fenris Wolf. In the comics, the beast is Loki’s offspring, and he has a sibling, Jormungand, the Midgard Serpent. The snake-like creature calls the oceans of Earth his home after being banished from Asgard by Odin. He comes up for fun now and again, though, making life difficult for the God of Thunder with his enormous size and strength.

2) Ulik

When outside threats aren’t attacking it, Asgard seems like a pretty safe place in the MCU. The comics tell a different story, with the Rock Trolls posing a threat to the Asgardians whenever they leave their caves. Ulik is the strongest Rock Troll, and he has serious beef with Thor after trying to steal the hero’s hammer. While he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed, Ulik never backs down from a fight.

3) Enchantress

Shockingly, Enchantress hasn’t made her way to the MCU yet, and it’s possible that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is to blame. The character’s sister, Lorelei, appears in the show and covers the same ground Enchantress would. However, it’s been many years since Lorelei showed up, and her sister’s the better sorceress anyway. She consistently uses her power to get under Thor’s skin, and he always has to come up with unique solutions to beat her because brawn alone isn’t enough.

4) Ragnarok

Tony Stark and Thor always butt heads, but they respect one another. Well, Iron Man goes too far during the Civil War event, creating a clone of Thor to give his side of the conflict a heavy hitter. Ragnarok doesn’t work as intended, though, killing Goliath by blasting a hole right through him. The clone returns a couple of other times, and Thor usually gets the better of him. However, when it comes to Ragnarok, the mental side of the battle is just as important as the physical one.

5) Mangog

Odin’s past comes back to bite his sons when Hela returns in Ragnarok, and the comic version of the All-Father doesn’t do much better. He creates Mangog after wiping out an entire race, with the creature being a physical manifestation of their hate. Mangog wages war on Asgard and does plenty of damage. At one point, Jane Foster’s Thor even throws him into the sun, and he still comes back for more.

6) Serpent

Thor and Loki aren’t the only ones with an evil sibling, as Odin’s eldest brother, Cul Borson, aka Serpent, is just the worst. He wants to control the Nine Realms and doesn’t care who he has to kill to achieve his goal. Serpent also has a trick up his sleeve, being able to turn into a giant snake-like creature that packs a serious punch. Thor is able to kill his uncle in his strange form, but he succumbs to his wounds, proving that Serpent isn’t someone to mess with.

7) Ares

Thor is going to have a run-in with a Greek figure in the MCU sooner rather than later when Hercules catches up to him. However, Zeus has another son whom he can send after the God of Thunder, Ares. The God of War doesn’t get along with Asgardians, and the battles between him and Thor in the comics are legendary. The God of Thunder even has to team up with Hercules at one point to bring Ares down.

Which of the Thor villains on this list do you want to see show up in the MCU next? Are there any others that you hope make the jump to live-action? Let us know in the comments below!