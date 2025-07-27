Sci-fi Fans Just Got a Free Streaming Surprise (But There’s a Catch)

The streaming wars have become a fierce competition for the best licensed material these days, and that often means a bit more work for fans to track down the titles they want to watch. In many cases, this is particularly frustrating for fans of niche genres like science fiction, where beloved titles may be scattered to the wind, undervalued by their rights-holders. That’s why it’s important to share good news when we get it, like the fact that right now, an acclaimed British sci-fi series is streaming for free in the U.S.

The show in question here is called Red Dwarf, a sci-fi sitcom that premiered on BBC Two in 1988 and gained a cult following in the years that followed. Right now, it’s available to stream on Hoopla, the streaming app used by many public libraries in the U.S. Those with a valid public library card can use this app on most streaming devices to watch a huge catalog of content. This includes not just the movies, TV shows, and other media held by their local library but other participating libraries on Hoopla as well.

If you don’t already have one, making time to stop by your library to sign up for a free card might be a bit of a “catch” to this free streaming hack, but in the case of Red Dwarf there’s one more caveat, sadly. Hoopla only has the first season of the show at the time of this writing, which means if you get hooked, you’ll have to track down the rest of it yourself.

There are 12 seasons of the series, each with six episodes, but finding them all is actually pretty straightforward. Right now in the U.S., the show is included with BritBox, which costs $8.99 per month. You can also digitally rent or purchase the series on PVOD stores like Prime Video, and it’s also available on DVD.

The first season on Hoopla is the perfect sampling for fans to decide if this show is for them or not. Red Dwarf is set on a mining ship that set out from earth late in the 21st century, but suffered a radiation leak that killed all but one human aboard. The ship followed protocol by locking everything down for three million years, so that it’s last surviving crew member awakens from statis as the last living human in the universe. However, the cats on the ship have evolved and mutated through radiation, while other planets are now populated with unique creatures as well.

Red Dwarf is worth a try and perhaps a binge-watch for fans of sci-fi and comedy. It’s also the perfect excuse to try out Hoopla if you haven’t done so already.