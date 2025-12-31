All 10 Wicked Sequels That Could Easily Happen

The Land of Oz has always been a place of shifting perspectives and untold histories, but few versions of Oz have captured the public imagination quite like the world of Wicked. Following the massive success of the two-part film adaptation, the question is no longer if we will return to Oz, but rather which arm of the Yellow Brick Road we will explore next. Gregory Maguire’s original novels, upon which the films and Broadway musical are based, set up a world that is rich in lore, politics, and darkness that goes far beyond the final notes of a Broadway musical, setting up a lifetime of potential spinoffs. From the internal struggles of the Cowardly Lion to the legacy of Elphaba and Fiyero’s son, the “Wicked Years” and the subsequent “Another Day” trilogy are a roadmap for a franchise that could span decades.

Whether through direct sequels or character-focused spin-offs, the opportunity to dive deeper into the complexities of magic and morality in Oz remains a tantalizing prospect for fans and filmmakers alike.

10) The Shiz Years

The halls of Shiz University are filled with more than just the echoes of Elphaba and Glinda’s legendary rivalry-turned-friendship. A sequel focusing on a new generation of students would open doors to explore the academic side of sorcery during a time of political unrest and massive upheaval. As the Wizard’s influence grew after Elphaba went into hiding, the school could be shown as a small sample of the larger conflict at hand, pitting young witches against a regime that views their talents as a threat.

This format would perfectly suit a television series or a streaming platform spin-off that could truly dig into the diversity of every Ozian province. By introducing fresh faces and places, a Shiz spinoff could explore the origins of other magical artifacts beyond Nessaroses’ famous slippers and the secret societies operating within the university’s walls. It offers a way to keep the world alive without relying on the main cast, building a stronger foundation for the broader cinematic universe that fans are craving.

9) A Lion Among Men

While typically pushed into the background of Dorothy’s journey, the Cowardly Lion—or Brrr—has a backstory that is both tragic and deeply tied to the political climate of Oz. A standalone sequel could follow his early years as a cub after he was rescued by Elphaba and his eventual struggle to find his place in a world that demands courage he believed he did not have.

Drawing directly from the third book in the original book series, this sequel would bridge the gap between the events of the musical and the fallout of the Wizard’s totalitarian reign. By focusing on Brrr’s point of view, the audience would get a unique outlook on how the infighting between the witches affected the Animals.

8) Nessarose’s Legacy

Nessarose Thropp’s tenure as the Governor of Munchkinland is a period of Ozian history ripe for exploration. A sequel set between the two films could detail her descent into the Wicked Witch of the East. Her story is one of emotional and political isolation, as she attempts to maintain control over her homeland while her sister is branded an outlaw by the very government she represents.

Such a story would give crucial context for the silver slippers that were missing from the musical and films, and the complex laws of Munchkinland that eventually led to Dorothy’s unexpected arrival. By focusing on the moral gray areas of her leadership, the story could challenge what the audience’s perception of “wickedness” is just as effectively as the original.

7) The Wizard’s Way Home

Oscar Diggs’ departure in his hot air balloon doesn’t have to be the end of his story. A sequel focusing on the Wizard’s journey back to Omaha, or maybe even an unexpected trip to a new magical realm, would be a fascinating look at the man behind the curtain. Stripped of his power and his tricks, the Wizard must deal with the damage he left behind in Oz while navigating a world that no longer considers him a ruler.

This story could be an opportunity for the franchise to explore a more introspective and perhaps redemptive arc for the character. Seeing the Wizard attempt to use his skills of persuasion in a setting where they carry no weight would keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It could also explore the possibility of him finding a way back to Oz after Glinda banished him, driven by a mixture of guilt after finding out Elphaba was his daughter and a lingering desire for control.

6) The Brides of Maracoor

Taking the franchise beyond the borders of Oz, a sequel based on the first book of Gregory Maguire’s Another Day trilogy would introduce the mysterious land of Maracoor. The story follows Elphaba’s granddaughter, Rain, who washes ashore on a foreign island and is taken in by a community of women with strange religious practices. It marks a bold new direction for the series, shifting the focus out of Oz and to a fresh protagonist with a direct link to the original legend.

This route allows for world-building that feels both familiar and entirely brand-new, as Rain navigates a culture that has its own myths and dangers different from Oz. The visual potential of Maracoor as a setting, with its unique magical system, would be a breath of fresh air and unexpected wonders. By adapting a new trilogy, the legacy of the Wicked Witch would continue to influence the world through her descendants in unexpected ways.

5) The Oracle of Maracoor

Continuing Rain’s journey, this sequel shows Maracoor falling under the shadow of war and internal struggle. As Rain and her young friend Cossy flee an invading army, they seek out the guidance of the legendary “Oracle,” a being that may hold the key to Rain’s forgotten past. The stakes are raised as the story dives into the deeper lore of this new continent, connecting it back to the history of Oz.

The film or series would lean into the themes of identity and the weight of ancestry, as Rain discovers the true extent of her heritage. With the introduction of mythic creatures like blue wolves and giants, the spectacle would match the emotional depth of her journey. It serves as the middle chapter of a grander saga, building tension toward a final confrontation that determines both Rain and Maracoor’s fates.

4) The Witch of Maracoor

As the conclusion to the Another Day trilogy, this sequel would bring the story of Rain full circle as she finally makes her way back toward the Land of Oz. After confronting her great-grandfather, the former Wizard, Rain must decide whether to embrace her role as a leader or seek a life of peace. The journey is filled with danger as she prepares to face her grandmother’s legacy head-on.

This film would be a powerful bridge between the new world and the old, potentially featuring cameos from surviving Ozian characters. The emotional payoff of seeing Elphaba’s family return to the land that once feared her would be a poignant moment for long-term fans. It concludes a decades-spanning saga with a message of hope and the idea that even the most wicked labels can be shed by future generations.

3) Out of Oz

Set several decades after the original events, this sequel would adapt the final volume of the original Wicked Years quartet. Oz is once again on the brink of civil war, with Munchkinland threatening to secede from the Emerald City, and politics are more fractured than ever. It is a story about the cost of power and the cyclical nature of history, as old secrets are unearthed and new alliances are formed.

The story focuses on Rain as a key figure in the survival of Oz and is a satisfying conclusion to the Thropp family’s long struggle for justice. Seeing a mature Glinda navigating the fallout of her decisions as “Glinda the Good” is complex look at the burden of leadership. It is an epic, multi-generational finale that ties together every loose thread from the previous stories into a grand ending that feels earned.

2) Son of a Witch

The most direct and anticipated sequel following the original story is the tale of Liir, the boy who may or may not be Elphaba and Fiyero’s son (he is, in fact, Elphaba and Fiyero’s son). Left behind in the wake of Elphaba’s disappearance, Liir has to navigate a world that still fears his mother’s name while searching for his own identity and a missing girl named Nor. His journey is one of self-discovery, taking him from a monastery to the heart of the Ozian military.

This story could explore the lasting impact of the Wizard’s propaganda on the next generation. Liir is a character defined by his ambiguity and his quiet strength, providing a grounded contrast to the theatricality of Wicked. By following Liir’s path, the audience sees Oz through the eyes of a disillusioned survivor, adding a layer of grit and realism to the magical world.

1) The Return to Oz

The ultimate sequel would be a direct follow-up that brings Elphaba and Glinda back together for one final mission. While the musical ends with their (presumably) final parting, there is always the potential to reunite them to face a threat that neither can handle alone. Whether it is a resurgence of the Wizard’s shadow or a new magical threat, the chemistry between the two leads is the heartbeat of the entire franchise.

An original story that is not tethered to Maguire’s books could explore Elphaba and Fiyero’s secret life in the shadows, and the moment Glinda discovers her friend is actually alive. It would be a high-stakes adventure that honors the “For Good” sentiment while proving that their bond is stronger than any spell or political boundary.

