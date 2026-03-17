Disney Actually Messed Up By Cancelling This Live-Action Remake

Nowadays, what drives the entertainment industry when it comes to movies is box office numbers. And yes, there are exceptions, but if a film drops and doesn’t hit the expected audience, it’s quickly forgotten, and, more importantly, it becomes a huge loss for the studio behind it. Disney is one of the companies most focused on this aspect, especially in recent years, as it’s struggled with releases that failed to draw enough viewers. That’s a problem the studio is still dealing with, which explains why it’s become extra cautious when developing new projects. Lately, most of its bets have revolved around live-action remakes, but even in that format, not every idea gets greenlit.

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And it’s kind of strange when you think about it, considering Disney has basically become a machine for taking its classic animated movies and turning them into live-action. But in the middle of all the releases, some projects have just been left behind for various reasons. One of the biggest mistakes they made? Letting one in particular slide.

Why a Live-Action Hunchback of Notre Dame Would Have Been the Perfect Disney Movie

image courtesy of buena vista pictures

Exclusion, twisted morality, repressed desire, and empathy — these are the core themes of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. It’s an animated film everyone remembers, but hardly anyone talks about. The story follows Quasimodo, a deformed man working as a bell ringer who lives isolated inside the cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris. His life consists of watching the world from afar and longing to be part of it. Then he falls for the gypsy Esmeralda and faces the oppression of Judge Frollo while facing rejection and guilt that are painfully real. It’s never a simple story; it’s full of meaning and messaging. Back in the ’90s, these themes were relevant, but today, they’re even more impactful.

The live-action project actually looked promising when Disney announced it in 2019, with creative teams and music lined up. Since then, there’s been little news — until Stephen Schwartz, the song producer from the original animation, came forward saying there were some difficulties adapting the material and handling sensitive story elements. Sure, it’s not an easy production to pull off, after all, The Hunchback of Notre Dame can’t be just for fun, even if it wanted to. Its essence is transformative, the kind of story that can make you see something you thought you knew in a completely new way. So a remake would have been the perfect chance to revisit a message that still needs to be told. It’s all about expanding layers in ways the animation couldn’t.

Picture looking at this film with fresh eyes (especially from the perspective of a generation that grew up in the ’90s and is now adult and experienced), bringing Quasimodo’s internal conflicts to the forefront and really showing the tension between what’s morally right and what society imposes. It would have been a chance to put the audience inside the drama, to feel every injustice, every prejudice, and every moral choice. It’s almost like Guillermo del Toro’s recent Frankenstein remake: taking something that already exists (and such a classic) and rebuilding it so it speaks to both the generation that grew up with it and a much younger generation that’s actually ready for this kind of deep, emotional plot.

We’re living in a cultural moment where inclusion, marginalization, and identity are huge topics, and this story could have naturally dived into them without feeling forced. Showing the protagonist’s fight for dignity, Frollo’s hypocrisy, and Esmeralda’s free spirit would get people talking and debating if handled with an adult, realistic tone. It’s a movie about how society treats those who are different — and that’s timeless. With the right tone, balancing Disney’s signature lightness with the weight of the story, this could have been something truly brilliant.

Disney Has Already Delivered Mature Live-Action Remakes Beyond Nostalgia

image courtesy of buena vista pictures

And it’s hard to defend Disney for struggling to handle all the elements in the process when you remember that it has already produced huge live-action hits that perfectly balance its famous magic with something more mature and meaningful.

Take Cinderella, for example, which is still considered one of the best live-action films ever made. The remake invested in developing the characters and their motivations more than the original animation and gave space to highlight her determination to fight for herself. Another example is The Jungle Book, which is essentially a masterpiece for improving and reinterpreting the story, diving deep into belonging, identity, and the balance between freedom and responsibility. And to be even more current, Lilo & Stitch balances humor and lightness while handling serious topics like family, cultural legacy, and challenges such as food insecurity and adoption with sensitivity.

And if you look at it, all these movies scored big with audiences, with high Rotten Tomatoes ratings and praise from critics and viewers alike. The Hunchback of Notre Dame would have been a perfect addition to that list and also a major opportunity for Disney to reconnect as a studio and figure out what it’s missing today.

image courtesy of buena vista pictures

Plus, the dramatic potential of this live-action wouldn’t have been limited to social issues. The music, the setting, and the emotional tension of the original could have been turned into something very gripping. Imagine hearing the iconic “Hellfire” or other numbers in a version that doesn’t just rely on visuals, but gives intensity and power so you can feel the characters’ anguish. Animations can be emotionally effective, but one of the perks of live-action is that performances can convey emotions more tangibly, pulling the audience into the scene naturally. That’s why the cancellation is so frustrating; it was the chance to make something memorable and impactful (exactly what Disney has been trying to recapture for years).

Scrapping the live-action Hunchback of Notre Dame was simply a lack of courage to explore a story that, while seemingly difficult to adapt because of its sensitive topics, could have been a true masterpiece. Taking the risk would have challenged audiences in the best way, proving that the studio still knows how to make meaningful cinema: taking a classic, making it timeless, giving it a fresh perspective, and above all, making it powerful. Canceling it was a total misstep.

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