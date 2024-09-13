Deadpool & Wolverine: Chris Hemsworth Teases Answer for Why Thor Was Crying

One of the biggest mysteries in Deadpool & Wolverine may be on the verge of being revealed. There were some unforgettable cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, but one fans may be overlooking is Chris Hemsworth's return as Thor, the God of Thunder. Seeing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share a screen together again was magical, but Thor and Deadpool sharing screentime was definitely unexpected. Especially when you factor in the circumstances. While Deadpool never got answers from the TVA for why Thor was holding his dying body, Hemsworth believes an answer is coming in the future.

Chris Hemsworth spoke with Black Girl Nerds for his upcoming Transformers One, where he was ask the question at the top of everyone's minds: Why is Thor crying in Deadpool & Wolverine? "[laughs] I'm asking the same question," Hemsworth said. "You'll have to keep your focus on the Marvel Universe cause there will be an answer. It will be told one day." You can watch the video below.

Deadpool & Wolverine director doesn't know why Thor was crying either

Chris Hemsworth isn't the only one who doesn't know why Thor is crying while holding Deadpool. Was Deadpool on the verge of death? The scene in the TVA monitor obviously takes place in the future, possibly in Avengers: Secret Wars, when several Marvel actors from the past and present will team up to take down Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Deadpool's costume is ravaged, with half of his mask exposed and blood on various parts of his body. He's looking up at Thor, who holds Deadpool and has tears coming down his face.

"What is that?" Wade asks over repurposed footage from 2013's Thor: The Dark World (where it was Thor's adoptive brother, Loki, in Deadpool's place). "Is that Thor? Why is Thor crying?" Mr. Paradox of the TVA kills the feed before we can get any answers. It appears director Shawn Levy doesn't have the answers either.

"I have to be honest with you, we really set out to make a movie that was not a setup for another movie or a sequel to anything. Kevin [Feige] never insisted that we service some story beyond," Levy told Entertainment Weekly. "I've been asked, for instance, why is Thor crying. The answer being: I don't f---ing know. No one does, but I'd sure love to be the guy who helps find out why."

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.