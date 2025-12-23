Marvel Finally Releases Steve Rogers Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Online

As most fans know by now, Marvel is using Avatar: Fire and Ash‘s theatrical run as a springboard for the Avengers: Doomsday marketing campaign. But instead of releasing a single teaser to generate hype for next winter’s epic crossover event, the plan calls for a total of four previews to be rolled out — with a new one being released each week through early January. The first of these was quite monumental, serving as confirmation that Chris Evans is reprising his iconic role of Steve Rogers in Doomsday. The teaser featuring the former Captain America was a theatrical exclusive for Fire and Ash‘s opening weekend, and now it’s officially online for all fans to watch.

Today, Marvel Entertainment posted the Steve Rogers teaser on its YouTube channel.

The First Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Could Confirm a Steve Rogers Fan Theory

Since Avengers: Doomsday is still a year away, Marvel isn’t in any rush to peel back the curtain too much and reveal a bunch of plot details. While this teaser does confirm Evans’ return and highlights the fact that Steve Rogers is now a father, it doesn’t do much in the way of teasing the character’s role in the larger Doomsday story. The preview is more about announcing Evans’ MCU comeback and telling general audiences (the ones who don’t follow the ins and outs of the film business on a daily basis) that a new Avengers movie is on the way. Still, the preview could tie into prevailing fan theories about the film.

A popular fan theory that’s gained some traction (probably even more now that we know Evans is coming back) is that Steve Rogers going back in time to return the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame somehow created an incursion in Doctor Doom’s universe. This leads the villain to seek out Steve for revenge, which forces Rogers back in action. Obviously, this teaser doesn’t hint at any conflict between Doom and Rogers, but it arguably lends credence to the speculation. Marvel kicking off the Doomsday marketing efforts with Steve feels very deliberate. It makes sense to lead with him because he is a fan-favorite character, but this could also be Marvel’s way of hinting at the important role Steve plays in Doomsday.

Prior to the Doomsday teaser release, there were 27 actors confirmed to appear in Doomsday. Any one of those could have been the focus of the first teaser, but Marvel chose Steve. The takeaway there is that Evans’ return isn’t just a bit of fan service designed to reignite interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This could be Marvel’s way of establishing the foundation on which the Doomsday narrative is built, with Steve Rogers serving as some sort of catalyst for the action. Having him be (unknowingly) responsible for the emergence of the film’s villain could be a captivating hook that immediately draws viewers in. If Doom is after Rogers’ child for any reason (mirroring his interest in Franklin Richards), then there’s even higher emotional stakes for Steve.

It will be interesting to see how prominently Steve Rogers is featured throughout the Avengers: Doomsday promotional campaign. His return is a big deal, but there are many other heroes to spotlight, plus a major villain that audiences need to be introduced to. Even for Marvel, it will be tricky to properly balance all of those elements in various trailers and TV spots, especially after the rocky few years the Multiverse Saga has had. It wouldn’t be surprising if Steve became one of the centerpieces of promotional materials since he’s so recognizable and beloved. The promise of seeing him on the big screen again is exciting for longtime MCU fans.

