Every Animated Hulk Feature Film by Marvel Ranked

The Hulk is one of Marvel’s most enduring characters, a tragic figure whose immense power is born from deep-seated trauma. This duality has made him a compelling subject for adaptation, leading to numerous interpretations across television and film. From the popular 1970s live-action series starring Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno to the various big-screen attempts by directors Ang Lee and Louis Leterrier, each version has offered a unique take on the tormented Bruce Banner and his monstrous alter ego. The Hulk’s journey has been equally fascinating within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Mark Ruffalo’s portrayal has evolved from a rage-filled monster to the more controlled “Smart Hulk.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite this rich history, the Hulk’s cinematic solo career has been hampered by complicated distribution rights issues between Marvel Studios and Universal Pictures. This has prevented the character from headlining his own MCU film since 2008, forcing his development to occur within the framework of ensemble movies like The Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok. However, this limitation has not stopped Marvel from exploring the Green Goliath in animated feature films. Over the years, Marvel Animation has produced a number of direct-to-video movies centered on the Hulk or featuring him in a prominent role. These films offer fans a diverse range of adventures that highlight different facets of the iconic hero.

8) Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Image courtesy of Marvel Animation

Released in 2013, Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United was Marvel Animation’s first attempt at a feature-length computer-generated production. The story sees the two heroes team up to fight Zzzax, a creature of pure energy accidentally unleashed by Hydra. The film focuses heavily on the “Science Bros” dynamic that was popular in the early days of the MCU, with Adrian Pasdar voicing Tony Stark and Fred Tatasciore as a more articulate version of the Hulk. While the banter between the two leads provides some entertainment, the film is ultimately let down by a generic plot and a weak villain. The most significant issue, however, is the animation style. The blocky character models and sterile environments were widely criticized, often compared to dated video game cutscenes. This visual approach fails to capture the kinetic energy required for a Hulk story, making the action sequences feel bland and uninspired.

7) Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher

Image courtesy of Marvel Animation

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher is a gritty anime-style espionage thriller from studio Madhouse that primarily focuses on its two titular characters. The story follows Black Widow (voiced by Jennifer Carpenter) and The Punisher (voiced by Brian Bloom) as they are forced to team up to take down a terrorist organization called Leviathan. Still, the Hulk (Fred Tatasciore) does make an appearance, called in by Black Widow as heavy backup during the film’s climactic battle in Madripoor. While his arrival provides a significant power boost for the heroes, his role is essentially an extended cameo. He shows up, smashes for a bit, and helps turn the tide against Leviathan’s super-soldiers. Because his screen time is limited and he has little impact on the central narrative, the film ranks low on a list dedicated to the Green Goliath.

6) Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red

Image courtesy of Marvel Animation

Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red is a family-friendly special that captures the charming and humorous tone of the Lego video games. The plot kicks off when the villainous Collector begins kidnapping every hero and villain who has the word “red” in their name, prompting Black Widow to team up with Wolverine to save her father, Red Guardian, and the other captives. The Hulk is part of the core Avengers team that assembles to stop the Collector’s scheme. Voiced once again by Fred Tatasciore, this blocky version of the character retains his signature smashing abilities but presents them in a slapstick context suitable for all ages. While he gets some enjoyable moments, the story’s main focus is on the dynamic between Black Widow and Wolverine. As an ensemble piece, Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red is an entertaining adventure, but the Hulk is a supporting player rather than a central figure.

5) Ultimate Avengers: The Movie

Image courtesy of Marvel Animation

Released in 2006, Ultimate Avengers: The Movie was the first in a line of direct-to-video animated features from Marvel. The film is a loose adaptation of “The Ultimates,” the popular comic series that reimagined the Avengers for a modern audience. The story details the formation of the team as they unite to battle an alien invasion. This version of the Hulk is portrayed as an unstable and dangerous force, with Bruce Banner’s transformation treated as a significant threat even to his own teammates. The film dedicates a substantial portion of its runtime to the Hulk’s rampage, culminating in a brutal fight where the newly formed Avengers must take him down. While the movie serves as an origin for the entire team and primarily focuses on Captain America’s adjustment to the modern world, the Hulk’s role as both a reluctant ally and a major antagonist is crucial to the plot.

4) Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Image courtesy of Marvel Animation

Set in a grim future where the original Avengers were defeated by Ultron, Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow introduces a new generation of heroes: the children of Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Black Panther, and Giant-Man. Raised in secret by Tony Stark, these young heroes must learn to work together to finish the fight their parents started. In this timeline, Bruce Banner has exiled himself, living in solitude to keep the Hulk’s destructive power contained. When the young Avengers seek him out, they find a weary and reluctant old man who fears what he is capable of. This portrayal offers a compelling take on the character, presenting an older Hulk who has spent years suppressing his rage. His eventual decision to join the final battle against Ultron is a powerful moment, showcasing a version of the hero that embraces wisdom and sacrifice.

3) Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Image courtesy of Marvel Animation

Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell is a Halloween-themed adventure that teams the Hulk (voiced by Fred Tatasciore) with Doctor Strange (voiced by Liam O’Brien). The story sees the master of the mystic arts summon the Hulk for help when the villainous Nightmare begins trapping children in their dreams. The film delves into the monster-centric side of the Marvel Universe, featuring appearances from the Howling Commandos, Man-Thing, and Vampire by Night. In addition, Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell places the Jade Giant’s internal struggle front and center, as Nightmare exploits the conflict between Banner and his alter ego to further his own plans. The dream world setting allows for creative visuals and scenarios, including a sequence where Banner must fight the Hulk while piloting Hulkbuster armor. As a result, Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell is a fun, action-packed story that serves as a great exploration of the monstrous side of its titular hero.

2) Planet Hulk

Image courtesy of Marvel Animation

Adapting one of the most celebrated Hulk comic book storylines, 2010’s Planet Hulk is a must-see for any fan of the character. The film faithfully follows the source material, beginning with Hulk being exiled from Earth by a group of heroes who deem him too dangerous. He crash-lands on the planet Sakaar, where he is forced into slavery and must fight as a gladiator for the amusement of the tyrannical Red King. The movie is a brutal epic that showcases Hulk’s journey from a rage-filled monster to a revolutionary leader. Free from the constraints of his history on Earth, the Hulk is able to forge his own destiny, forming alliances and finding a sense of belonging he never had before. While some subplots from the comic are streamlined for the shorter runtime, the film successfully captures the core themes of the story, making it a powerful Hulk adventure.

1) Hulk Vs

Image courtesy of Marvel Animation

Topping the list is the 2009 double-feature, Hulk Vs, which offers two distinct stories in one package. The first segment, “Hulk Vs. Wolverine,” is a violent adaptation of the two characters’ first comic book encounter. It features a no-holds-barred brawl that showcases both heroes at their most savage, with the inclusion of Deadpool and Team X adding to the chaos. The second story, “Hulk Vs. Thor,” is a mythological epic that sees Loki unleash the Hulk upon Asgard. The ensuing battle is a spectacular display of power, as Thor must defend his home from the Jade Giant’s unstoppable rampage. Both segments are celebrated for their superb animation, intense action sequences, and faithful portrayals of the characters. By delivering two concentrated doses of smashing, Hulk Vs stands as the most entertaining and satisfying animated Hulk feature ever produced.

Which animated Hulk movie do you believe best captures the character? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!