Every Dinosaur in Jurassic World Rebirth, Ranked by Power & Threat Level

The best part of the Jurassic World movies is seeing all the different dinosaurs, and that includes the ones appearing in Jurassic World Rebirth. There are lots of dinosaurs in this movie, with 11 different breeds showing up, some real and some mutated and created specifically for the franchise. The 2025 release picks up five years after Jurassic World Dominion, and while the film has all-new human characters, it brings back some familiar dinosaurs while inventing some new ones to increase the danger factor of the story. If anything, the seventh movie in the franchise proves that humans haven’t learned their lesson, and they are still tinkering with things beyond their control.

With 11 dinosaurs appearing in the movie, here are Jurassic World Rebirth’s dinosaurs, ranked by threat level.

11) Aquilops

Easily the kindest and least violent dinosaur on Jurassic World Rebirth is the tiny Aquilops. These are small dinosaurs that look like a Triceratops, and it is one of the few new non-mutated dinosaurs in the franchise. Ruben’s (Manual Garcia-Rulfo) youngest daughter, Isabella (Audrina Miranda), even takes the dinosaur and “adopts” it, naming the little creature Delores. It proves that not all the Jurassic World dinosaurs are deadly.

10) Ankylosaurus

The Ankylosaurus is almost like a pet dinosaur, and it offers almost no danger to humans. Its appearance in Jurassic World Rebirth is short, as Martin Krebs is attempting an escape from the island when it crosses his path and slows him down. This dinosaur has appeared in several films, but the only time it had an important role was in the animated spinoffs, Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory, where Ben bonded with one he named Bumpy.

9) Titanosaurus

The Titanosaurus is one of three specific dinosaurs that Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and her team have to recover DNA from when they arrive on the island. This dinosaur’s appearance is very similar to the first appearance of the Brachiosaurus from the first Jurassic Park. Not only are they standing majestically in a giant field, but they are one of the most peaceful dinosaurs on the island, and easily the quickest to get DNA from in the new movie. This was the first time the Titanosaurus appeared in any of the films.

8) Dilophosaurus

The Dilophosaurus is an extremely deadly dinosaur that is often off-putting until it prepares to attack. This dinosaur made its debut in the original Jurassic Park, where it killed Dennis Nedry after he betrayed his team and tried to run. It spread its frills and spat acid at Dennis before mauling him. It also showed up in Jurassic World Dominion years later, and Jurassic World Rebirth is its third appearance. The creature made its return by targeting a girl whose family ended up stranded on Site C island. What holds the Dilophosaurus down is that it has to be within 20 feet to strike.

7) Velociraptor

The most popular dinosaurs from the Jurassic World franchise are the velociraptors. In what was no surprise, they are back for Jurassic World Rebirth, and they could have been as deadly as ever. However, the ones who appeared here mattered little to the plot. The one instance where it looked like the characters were going to fight one was a fake-out, and it turned out to be a deadlier dinosaur by a long shot. The one time the Raptors appeared, they ended up being killed by one of the Mutadons, so they were more of an example of the escalating danger, rather than a threat on their own.

6) Quetzalcoatlus

The Quetzalcoatlus was one of the main dinosaurs displayed in the trailers leading up to the Jurassic World Rebirth release. This was the flying dinosaur that attacked the heroes when they were trying to get a DNA sample from one of its eggs. In fact, this is a dinosaur that appears frequently throughout the new movie, since it is a giant flying creature that offers a threat no matter where the characters run. This isn’t the first time they appeared, as they were also in Jurassic World Dominion. These are deadly dinosaurs and pose a great threat, although the team needs to get the DNA to help save them.

5) Mosasaurus

The Mosasaurus appeared in every Jurassic World movie to date. This is the giant creature that lives in the water and killed the woman at the amusement park in Jurassic World, before later being seen swimming into open waters. It showed up in both Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion before making its way to this point. This is easily the deadliest dinosaur that the characters need DNA from, and that seems like an impossible task until it attacks their boat alongside three different Spinosaurus.

4) Spinosaurus

The Spinosaurus was the second dinosaur the trailers focused on, along with the Quetzalcoatlus. These are the swimming dinosaurs that showed up and attacked the boat. These creatures first appeared in Jurassic Park III, and they were one of the primary threats in that movie for Alan Grant and his friends. This is their first appearance since that time, and they are deadlier in Jurassic World Rebirth than they were in that previous movie. There are three of them here (Jurassic Park III only had one), and they worked together, making them even deadlier to anyone venturing into the water.

3) Tyrannosaurus Rex

The T-Rex is easily the most iconic of the Jurassic World dinosaurs, and it has proven to be a deadly creature, often fighting larger dinosaurs on even ground throughout the franchise. First, there is no way the Jurassic World Rebirth T-Rex is Rexy, the T-Rex from the previous movies, because there is no way it made it to this island. However, this is still a powerful and deadly T-Rex, and there aren’t many dinosaurs that can stand up to it. Plus, it is on island C, so the scientists believed this T-Rex was more dangerous than Rexy was.

2) Mutadons

The Mutadon was one of the new raptors in Jurassic World Rebirth. This was the fake out, as fans were expecting to see a deadly Velociraptor when the claws walked through the water, but what appeared was this mutated monstrosity. They are a version of the Velociraptor but with pterosaur-like wings that give them the ability to fly. This means they have a Velociraptor’s brains and hunting prowess, but wings that allow them to kill anything. They are one of the deadliest dinosaurs in the new film, and it is these that the characters have to escape from in the climax.

1) Distortus Rex

Every Jurassic World movie seems to want to create a new dinosaur never seen before that is deadlier than anything that came before. The result of this genetic mutation is always deadly, and countless people die because no one learns their lesson from messing with science. The newly created dinosaur in Jurassic World Rebirth is the Distortus Rex (D-Rex). This looks more like a creature like the Rancor from Star Wars, and it puts the main characters in more danger than any other. To realize its danger levels, this new Jurassic World Rebirth dinosaur is called the “worst of the worst.”

