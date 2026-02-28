After Jurassic World: Rebirth, Netflix Has a More Exciting Dinosaur Release Next Week (With Spielberg Involved)

Jurassic Park is widely regarded as a perfect marriage of high-concept science fiction and technical wizardry. However, while that initial entry received near-universal acclaim for its revolutionary direction and thematic depth, every subsequent movie in the franchise proved increasingly divisive among critics. These sequels often struggled to replicate the lightning-in-a-bottle wonder of the 1993 original, frequently splitting audiences over their narrative choices and tonal shifts. Despite these polarizing reviews, the brand remained an unstoppable force at the box office, proving that the public’s appetite for prehistoric spectacles is virtually insatiable. This momentum continues with the recent streaming debut of Jurassic World: Rebirth on Netflix, following its massive $869 million theatrical run. Fortunately, that’s not the only dinosaur production Netflix is adding to the catalogue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On March 6th, Netflix is set to release The Dinosaurs, a prestige four-part docuseries that aims to provide the most definitive look at the Mesozoic Era ever. Executive produced by Steven Spielberg and narrated by Morgan Freeman, the project represents a massive collaborative effort between Amblin Documentaries and Silverback Films. The series functions as a chronological exploration of the rise and eventual fall of these ancient titans, beginning with their modest Triassic ancestors and culminating in the cataclysmic extinction event that ended their reign. Unlike previous attempts that often prioritize action over education, The Dinosaurs utilizes cutting-edge visual effects from Industrial Light & Magic to reconstruct 170 million years of evolutionary history, focusing strictly on the biology and environment of these creatures in their natural habitats.

Can Netflix’s The Dinosaurs Be the New Planet Dinosaur?

Image courtesy of Netflix

Prehistoric life has been part of popular culture for over a century, yet truly effective media centered on dinosaurs remains surprisingly scarce. Furthermore, while high-budget blockbusters frequently utilize the creatures as monster-movie antagonists, very few projects successfully capture the majesty and complexity of the natural world they once inhabited. For many enthusiasts, the gold standard of the genre has long been Planet Dinosaur, a 2011 production that used stylized CGI and fossil evidence to paint a realistic portrait of predatory behavior and ecological niches. However, the teasers for The Dinosaurs suggest that Netflix is finally ready to challenge that legacy with a modern definitive work that leverages decades of scientific advancement and cinematic expertise.

By utilizing advanced visual effects by Industrial Light & Magic, Netflix’s The Dinosaurs achieves a level of physical realism that previous documentaries simply could not afford. In addition, the footage showcased in recent trailers reveals intricate details, such as the social dynamics of an Alamosaurus herd and the feathered plumage of a Tyrannosaurus, reflecting current paleontological theories that have evolved significantly since the early 2010s. Finally, the involvement of Spielberg promises that the narrative flow maintains the same dramatic weight as a scripted epic, without sacrificing factual integrity. As such, The Dinosaurs has the potential to become the new benchmark for natural history filmmaking.

The Dinosaurs is scheduled to premiere in its entirety on Netflix on March 6th.

Will you be watching Netflix’s The Dinosaurs? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!